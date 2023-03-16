Man City receive boost ahead of Champions League tie as Bayern Munich star could miss out through injury

Manchester City person been handed a immoderate bully news arsenic Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could miss adjacent week’s Champions League crippled betwixt nan 2 sides.

Choupo-Moting will miss his sides convention crippled against Freiburg connected Saturday and is simply a uncertainty for Tuesday’s knockout clash.

The 34-year-old Cameroon striker went down injured during Bayern’s German Cup conclusion to Freiburg this week and is now retired pinch a knee problem.

New Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said ‘Time is tight’ for nan subordinate to beryllium afloat fresh for nan Man City showdown.

Former Stoke City and PSG striker Choupo-Moting was chiefly utilized arsenic a back-up to Robert Lewandowski successful his first 2 seasons astatine nan club.

But since Polish world Lewandowski transferred to Barcelona past summer, Choupo-Moting has go a much important portion of nan team.

The striker has netted 17 goals successful 28 games for nan German giants this season, including 4 goals successful six Champions League appearances.

He scored nan first of his side’s goals successful nan 2nd limb of nan Round of 16 necktie against PSG, arsenic Bayern progressed 3-0 aggregate winners.

Former Chelsea leader Thomas Tuchel will now person to look for replacement options up beforehand successful his first European crippled arsenic Bayern caput coach since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann past month.

Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller aliases ex-Liverpool prima Sadio Mane are a fewer of nan imaginable candidates to switch Choupo-Moting up top.

City person striker issues of their ain to woody with, prima striker Erling Haaland has missed nan past 2 games pinch a groin injury.

The Norwegian could characteristic against Southampton this weekend, and City will beryllium hoping to astatine slightest person him backmost for adjacent week’s game.

Haaland has been important for his broadside this season, racking up an unthinkable 42 goals successful 37 games, 10 of which person travel successful nan Champions League.

The fittingness of Haaland could beryllium pivotal for City, arsenic they look to yet triumph their first Champions League trophy.

Bayern will beryllium nary easy obstacle for nan Manchester side, nan 2020 winners person won each 8 of their European games this season.

In six games against European powerhouses Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG, nan Bundesliga broadside scored 12 goals and didn’t concede a azygous 1 successful return.

After nan first daze of a 1-1 tie against chap German squad RB Leipzig successful nan erstwhile round, City recovered their stride to comfortably triumph nan 2nd limb 7-0.

Next week’s crippled will astir apt beryllium a adjacent brushwood betwixt 2 of nan preseason favourites to triumph nan tournament.

