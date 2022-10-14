Man City vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere - CNET

After a lengthy two-week world break, nan English Premier League gets backmost up and moving connected Saturday, pinch this tasty-looking conflict betwixt large guns Man City and Liverpool astatine nan Etihad kicking disconnected nan weekend's action first connected Saturday.

The hosts will beryllium looking to adjacent nan spread to convention leaders Arsenal, while nan Reds will beryllium hopeless to support live their hopes of finishing successful nan apical 4 -- pinch nan added inducement of derailing City's title challenge.

The break arguably came astatine a bad clip for City, pinch nan defending champs having won each of their past six games crossed each competitions. Striker Erling Haaland scored an unthinkable 8 goals successful City's past 2 games against RB Leipzig and Burnley, but nan Norwegian faces a precocious fittingness trial for Saturday's clash.

Liverpool person a mediocre grounds astatine nan Etihad, having only won 1 of their past 13 top-flight distant meetings pinch City.

Boss Jürgen Klopp will nevertheless tie encouragement from his side's 1-0 triumph successful nan reverse fixture astatine Anfield backmost successful October, a lucifer that was arguably nan Reds' champion capacity of nan play truthful far.

Below, we'll outline nan best live TV streaming services to usage to watch nan crippled unrecorded wherever you are successful nan world.

Record-breaking extremity sensation Erling Haaland remains a uncertainty for Manchester City's conflict pinch Liverpool this weekend. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Man City big Liverpool astatine nan Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is group for 12.30 p.m. BST section clip successful nan UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT successful nan US, and 10.30 p.m. AEDT successful Australia).

How to watch nan Man City vs. Liverpool crippled online from anyplace utilizing a VPN

If you find yourself incapable to position nan crippled locally, you whitethorn request a different measurement to watch nan crippled -- that's wherever utilizing a VPN tin travel successful handy. A VPN is besides nan champion measurement to extremity your ISP from throttling your speeds connected crippled time by encrypting your traffic, and it's besides a awesome thought if you're walking and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to adhd an other furniture of privateness for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're capable to virtually alteration your location connected your phone, tablet aliases laptop to get entree to nan game. Most VPNs, for illustration our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch aliases watercourse sports is ineligible successful immoderate state wherever VPNs are legal, including nan US, UK and Canada, arsenic agelong arsenic you person a morganatic subscription to nan work you're streaming. You should beryllium judge your VPN is group up correctly to forestall leaks: Even wherever VPNs are legal, nan streaming work whitethorn terminate nan relationship of anyone it deems to beryllium circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for different options?



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our existent champion VPN prime for group who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it useful connected a assortment of devices. It's usually $13 per month, and you tin sign up for ExpressVPN and prevention 49% positive get 3 months of entree for free -- nan balanced of $6.67 per period -- if you get an yearly subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream nan Man City vs. Liverpool crippled successful nan US

Saturday's Man City vs. Liverpool crippled is streaming on Peacock. You'll request a Peacock Premium aliases Premium Plus relationship to drawback nan crippled live.

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers entree to plentifulness of Premier League shot passim nan season. You'll request to beryllium signed up pinch a Peacock Premium aliases Premium Plus relationship to watercourse games live. For a constricted time, you tin motion up for Peacock Premium astatine a 60% discount, dropping nan monthly costs to arsenic debased arsenic $2 (or moreover little if you salary for a twelvemonth up front).

Livestream nan Man City vs. Liverpool crippled successful nan UK

Premier League authorities successful nan UK are divided betwixt Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Man City vs. Liverpool crippled is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing connected its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport tin beryllium obtained either straight done BT arsenic portion of 1 of its galore TV bundles aliases added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You tin besides debar immoderate commitments and motion up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day walk offers afloat entree to each BT Sport transmission for £30 pinch nary statement (the value precocious went up from £25). The walk lets you watch BT's sum of nan EPL, Champions League and much done nan BT Sport app connected smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, arsenic good arsenic via nan BT Sport website.

Livestream nan Man City vs. Liverpool crippled successful Canada



If you want to watercourse nan conflict astatine nan Etihad Stadium unrecorded successful Canada, you'll request to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The work has exclusive authorities to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is nan go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch nan Premier League this play pinch exclusive streaming authorities to each game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you tin prevention immoderate rate by paying quarterly aliases annually.

Livestream nan Man City vs. Liverpool crippled successful Australia

Football fans Down Under tin watch this lucifer connected streaming work Optus Sport, which is showing each azygous Premier League crippled unrecorded successful Australia this season.

With exclusive authorities to surface each EPL lucifer unrecorded this season, arsenic good arsenic German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming work Optus Sport is simply a peculiarly large tie for Aussie shot fans. If you're already an Optus web customer you tin container Optus Sport for a reduced price, pinch discounts bringing nan value down to arsenic debased arsenic AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to nan work starts astatine AU$25.

