Man dubbed 'The Testicle King' reveals he lives on diet of uncooked animal GENITALS and raw meat

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia has been crowned nan 'testicle king' for his different wont of eating earthy animal genitals.

Pauly Long, who lives successful Bali, Indonesia, pinch his woman and nine-month-old son, has already tried bull, lamb and goat testicles.

He started eating earthy nutrient — which is becoming progressively popular — astir a twelvemonth agone to thief pinch gut issues aft being inspired by nan Liver King.

But while he's tried each different cuts of earthy meat, he says that 'balls' person now go his 'favorite bedtime snack'.

His glamorous woman Vania was 'a small grossed out' by his habit, but Mr Long says she has now go his 'number 1 fan'.

Mr Long said he picked up nan wont of eating testicles to thief pinch gut issues that had plagued him since his mid-20s

Mr Long, who is primitively from Philadelphia, is engaged to woman Vania. They person a nine-month-old boy together

Mr Long said nan fare had fixed him 'better energy, amended digestion, much spot and muscle, higher testosterone and amended temper stabilization than ever.

'I besides person amended skin, accrued libido, healthier gut and each astir a ace patient body,' he added.

Mr Long took up nan wont aft being inspired by nan Liver King's different fare and believing that it would thief hole his damaged gut.

He said: 'I first saw Liver King eating for illustration this successful 2021, and past saw a mates of different guys doing nan aforesaid soon after.

'It caught my liking because of each nan talk astir it helping pinch your gut and galore different wellness issues.

'For me, fixing my damaged gut has been thing I’ve been trying to execute for nan past fewer years since my mid 20s.

'So I gave it a shot, and eventually, it started really moving for me.'

As good arsenic testicles, Mr Long besides enjoys raw organs including heart, liver, spleen, encephalon and pancreas.

Health organizations person warned group against eating earthy meat, saying it puts them astatine higher consequence of diseases and limits nan magnitude of nutrients absorbed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says full cuts of beef, pork, veal and lamb should ever beryllium heated to astatine slightest 145F (62C) earlier depletion to guarantee they person killed disconnected immoderate vulnerable germs lurking wrong them.

They pass earthy nutrient whitethorn incorporate harmful germs for illustration salmonella, listeria and E.coli that tin origin nutrient poisoning.

Eating immoderate organs, specified arsenic brains, tin besides expose group to vulnerable proteins that origin disease.

Cooking nutrient breaks down reliable fibers, meaning it is easier to chew and digest.

It besides leads to amended nutrient absorption, and a Harvard study successful 2011 recovered cooked nutrient provides much power than earthy meat.

He says group online person named him nan 'testicle king'. He is pictured supra wearing his T-shirts, which say: 'It's testicle time

Other earthy items he eats see steaks and organs specified arsenic hearts, lungs and nan pancreas

Mr Long changeable to net fame successful April, 2022, aft posting a video of himself eating a earthy goat testicle that wracked up much than a cardinal views.

'People often mention to maine arsenic "The Testicle King" since I sewage beautiful celebrated for eating earthy testicles of bull, goat, lamb,' he said.

On an mean day, Mr Long consumes six to 8 eggs successful nan greeting alongside 4 to six pieces of bacon.

He will past person a earthy steak and immoderate benignant of organ, specified arsenic a liver, bosom aliases testicle.

He will besides person 650ml of earthy goat milk, a full roast chickenhearted and 500 grams of salmon sashimi, kefir, food and cheese.

For snacks, he whitethorn person nuts and bits of fruit. On cheat days, he dines retired connected earthy cheeseburgers.

He shares videos of himself eating testicles astir erstwhile a week.

In 1 clip, he is shown saying that a testicle is his 'favorite bedtime snack' while cutting into it. He past adds: 'That stinks'.

In another, he is shown bringing his friend a gift of a earthy testicle aft he became engaged.

Asked astir really his woman Vania feels astir nan diet, he said: 'My woman is my number 1 protagonist and has been location for maine since nan start.

'At first, she was a small grossed retired but now it doesn’t shape her.

'She eats eggs pinch maine and sometimes will person a small steak present and location (cooked, ne'er raw) but mostly enjoys her culture’s nutrient since she’s Indonesian.'

On his family, he said: 'Considering I only spot my parents and immoderate different family erstwhile each twelvemonth aliases two, it hasn’t really affected anyone but us.

'For nan astir portion though, everyone thinks what I do is disgusting erstwhile I’m eating each nan organs for illustration testicles, brain, heart, etc but I couldn’t attraction less.

'I do besides person a ton of fans and supporters who emotion watching. It’s a nosy equilibrium of both.'

There are varying levels of support for his videos online which are followed by much than 1.3million group connected TikTok alone.

Some are supportive, but he says others person likened him to Jeffery Dahmer successful reference to nan serial slayer successful nan Netflix show released past year.

'They opportunity I’m going to die, aliases simply conscionable inquire why and really I person not died yet,' he said.

'They opportunity racist things astir my woman for illustration “she must beryllium a mail-order bride trying to get his money because there’s nary measurement she would enactment pinch him aft he’s ever eating that stuff”.

'The database goes connected and connected and connected and honestly I don’t attraction astatine this point, it conscionable tells maine I’m connected nan correct way and increasing each day.

'If you don’t person haters, you’re not doing enough. And if you do person haters, you’re doing thing right.'

Pauly Long, 31, from Bali, Indonesia, posts videos of himself eating testicles astir erstwhile a week. He has already tried those from lambs, goats and bulls, and says they are his 'favorite bedtime snack'

He is shown supra consuming earthy nutrient while holding his nine-month-old son

Mr Long said it has not been difficult to support nan costs of his meat-heavy fare successful Indonesia because prices are little than successful America.

He said: 'It is difficult to opportunity really overmuch it costs maine arsenic I really don’t support way but I get my meat, organs, and food each from value distributors backmost successful Bali successful bulk orders,” he said.

'My steaks costs an mean of astir $24 to $30 per half a lb which is astir 3-4 steaks being 8-12oz each.

'I get a very bully value compared to America.

'I get a 0.5lb fillet of chaotic caught sashimi people salmon for astir nan aforesaid value arsenic well.

'I get everything astatine a very reasonable value and overmuch little than what you would typically find for that value backmost successful nan US.'