Man goes partially blind after adopted cat scratched him on the arm

A man from Texas went partially unsighted successful 1 oculus aft being scratched by his adopted pet cat.

The 47-year-old, who has not been named, was infected pinch germs that triggered inflammation successful his optic nervus triggering nan imagination loss.

His unwellness started pinch headaches and fever a fewer weeks aft adopting nan cat, which he put down to a Covid infection. But erstwhile he abruptly mislaid imagination successful portion of his near oculus while driving, he rushed to nan ER.

Doctors location diagnosed him pinch feline scratch disease, caused by nan germs Bartonella henselae that cats tin prime up from fleas. He was fixed a people of antibiotics and nan illness subsided, pinch his imagination returning to normal.

About 12,000 Americans are diagnosed pinch feline scratch illness each year. It tin origin symptoms including swelling, shown nether nan armpit, fever, headache and exhaustion. In uncommon cases it tin besides inflame nan optic nervus causing imagination loss

Cat scratch disease, besides known arsenic scratch fever aliases felinosis, strikes astir 12,000 Americans each year, according to nan Cleveland Clinic.

About 40 percent of cats transportation nan germs that causes it astatine slightest erstwhile during their lives, which is usually picked up from fleas, but seldom show symptoms.

Humans, however, tin drawback nan germs aft being scratched and autumn sick 3 to 14 days later, facing symptoms including swelling, fever, imagination nonaccomplishment and exhaustion. In uncommon cases, it could moreover time off a man struggling to get an erection.

Vision nonaccomplishment occurs successful astir 1 to 2 percent of cases, erstwhile nan infection leads to neuro retinitis, aliases inflammation of nan optic nerve, disrupting vision. It is usually resolved aft treatment, but successful immoderate cases tin time off patients with imperishable blindness.

Doctors judge nan germs tin recreation to nan optic nervus via nan bloodstream, wherever it past infects cells lining humor vessels wrong nan nervus — causing inflammation.

The lawsuit was revealed this period successful nan American Journal of Case Reports.

The man initially thought his symptoms — including fever, nighttime sweats and headaches — were because nan Covid infection he faced a period earlier had returned.

He started to return ibuprofen to trim his symptoms.

But aft testing antagonistic for Covid repeatedly, he went to his expert who suggested he mightiness person 'post-Covid syndrome', besides known arsenic agelong Covid.

He was sent backmost location to Galveston, conscionable extracurricular Houston.

But connected nan measurement backmost he had an 'abrupt' nonaccomplishment of imagination successful his near eye, wherever he stopped being capable to spot successful nan little 4th of his section of imagination that was adjacent his nose.

The diligent rushed to nan nearest ER wherever he was admitted to nan oculus unit.

Medics initially feared his symptoms were a informing motion of meningitis which is erstwhile location is inflammation of nan fluid and membranes of nan spinal cord.

But aft nan man mentioned he had adopted a feline 2 months agone that scratched him 'frequently', they suspected he was really suffering from feline scratch disease.

Testing confirmed that he had go infected pinch Bartonella henselae.

It besides showed that imagination successful his near oculus had shrunk to 20/100, meaning he needed to beryllium wrong 20 feet of thing to spot what personification 100 feet distant could see.

He was prescribed a six-week people of antibiotics and discharged.

At nan follow-up visit, nan diligent said his headaches and fever had disappeared. Vision successful his near oculus had besides recovered to 20/30, aliases adjacent nan normal 20/20 imagination range.

Dr Rania Saxena, a medic astatine nan University of North Texas Center astatine Forth Worth who led nan report, said: 'It is important to support a Bartonella infection successful nan differential test erstwhile a diligent presents pinch fevers and ocular changes.

'[This is because] Bartonella tin origin painless imagination nonaccomplishment and is nan starring origin of infectious neuro retinitis.

'Early nickname and curen of this information are basal to preventing imagination nonaccomplishment and shortening betterment time.'

It was unclear what benignant of temperament nan man's feline had aliases whether he gave it distant aft nan bout of illness.