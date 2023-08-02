Man United News RECAP: Rasmus Hojlund is set to officially be confirmed today, while club target Sofyan Amrabat could stay at Fiorentina this season

16:55
That's each for today...
That wraps up our unrecorded blog for today.
Thanks for joining america and beryllium judge to cheque backmost successful tomorrow for much Man United updates.
16:53
Bishop joins Sunderland
United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has completed his move to Sunderland.
The 23-year-old collided pinch Wrexham's Paul Mullin successful a pre-season friends past week, which near nan striker pinch a punctured lung.
16:36
Brighton 'reject bid from unnamed nine for Caicedo'
Brighton person reportedly rejected a bid of much than £80m from an unnamed nine for Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea person been pursuing Caicedo, who has antecedently been linked pinch United, but look to look title for his signature.
READ MORE BELOW...
Brighton person reportedly rejected an connection of complete £80million for Moises Caicedo, pinch Chelsea facing title from a caller rival successful their pursuit of their apical midfield transportation target.
16:01
Foster reveals unsocial Beckham hobby
Ben Foster shared a dressing room pinch erstwhile United icon David Beckham erstwhile nan brace played together for England.
He has opened up connected a unsocial hobby Beckham had to thief him relax.
READ MORE BELOW...
The Wrexham stopper, who earned 8 caps pinch nan Three Lions, has claimed that nan Inter Miami owner, had a typical measurement of passing nan clip connected world breaks.
14:53
Ben Foster ranks his apical 10 Premier League midfielders
Former United goalkeeper Ben Foster has classed his apical 10 Premier League midfielders of each time.
Three United players make nan list, pinch 1 apical of nan pile.
READ MORE BELOW...
The Wrexham stopper chimed successful to nan contentious statement and classed his erstwhile Man United squad mate up of Kevin De Bruyne and Frank Lampard.
13:59
Safe to say, location is wherever nan bosom is for United
Our Old Trafford homecoming isn't acold distant ❤️
See you connected Saturday, Reds 🏟👋#MUFC
12:58
What business do United still person near to do?
The transportation model is group to slam unopen successful 1 month, and location is still plentifulness much business to beryllium done betwixt now and then.
Mail Sport has taken a look astatine what each nine needs to do, including United.
READ MORE BELOW...
The likes of Mikel Arteta are cutting relaxed figures having secured their apical targets bully and early, but Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham consciousness for illustration they person plentifulness still to do.
12:24
Leeds 'target Brandon Williams'
Leeds are reportedly keen connected signing United afloat backmost Brandon Williams.
Williams has fallen down nan pecking bid astatine Old Trafford down Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia complete nan past 12 months, and could move to nan Championship nine for regular first squad football.
READ MORE BELOW...
Brandon Williams, who has made complete 50 appearances for nan Red Devils, concisely played nether Leeds leader Daniel Farke astatine Norwich City during nan 2020-21 campaign.
11:46
Martinez backs Onana
United's caller goalkeeper Andre Onana was seen taking retired his vexation connected Harry Maguire aft nan England defender made a correction successful a pre-season friends against Borussia Dortmund.
His guidance has divided opinion, pinch immoderate believing he was excessively harsh connected Maguire, but Lisandro Martinez has backed Onana and believes his attack will guarantee United support their standards precocious astatine nan back.
READ MORE BELOW...
CHRIS WHEELER: Onana showed his abrasive broadside erstwhile he made his 2nd quality for United successful nan 3-2 conclusion to Borussia Dortmund successful Las Vegas, erstwhile he lambasted Harry Maguire.
11:12
Evans 'set to gain statement astatine United'
Jonny Evans is reportedly closing successful connected earning a one-year statement astatine Old Trafford.
He rejoined United connected a short-term woody past month, and aft impressing Erik 10 Hag, he could beryllium rewarded pinch a statement for this season.
READ MORE BELOW...
Jonny Evans is reportedly group to beryllium offered a one-year statement by Manchester United aft impressing Red Devils head Erik 10 Hag during nan clubs pre-season circuit of America.
10:49
United unfastened talks pinch Real Sociedad for Van De Beek
United person begun talks pinch Real Sociedad for midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Van de Beek has had a disappointing three-year enactment astatine Old Trafford, and missed nan 2nd half of past play done injury.
READ MORE BELOW...
Erik 10 Hag won't person overmuch of his summertime transportation fund near erstwhile nan £72million signing of Hojlund is completed and truthful is successful request of immoderate departures earlier making a move for Amrabat.
10:08
Amrabat could enactment astatine Fiorentina
United are targeting Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.
The Moroccan prima looked group to time off nan Italian club, but he has now revealed that he could enactment put.
READ MORE BELOW...
United are expected to lodge an charismatic bid for nan Fiorentina midfielder erstwhile they person wrapped up a woody to bring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford for £72million.
09:32
Hojlund group to complete United move
Rasmus Hojlund is expected to complete his move from Atalanta to Man United today.
The guardant has undergone his medical, and nan £72m woody is group to beryllium finalised successful nan coming hours.
READ MORE BELOW...
Rasmus Hojlund has touched down astatine Manchester Airport and will now caput to an undisclosed location to complete his aesculapian up of joining Manchester United.
09:30
Good morning!
Welcome to our unrecorded blog covering each nan latest Manchester United news up of nan caller season.