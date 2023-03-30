Man Utd and the American dream: Fans furious over Wrexham friendly ticket prices

Wrexham proprietor Ryan Reynolds (left) watched arsenic his broadside drew 3-3 pinch Sheffield United successful nan FA Cup AFP News

The summertime is still respective months distant but astir European clubs are already making their pre-season plans. On Monday, Manchester United announced a pre-season friends against Wrexham AFC connected July 25 arsenic portion of their USA tour, but aft nan summons prices were released connected Wednesday, fans were near furious.

Non-league broadside Wrexham AFC person been successful nan news arsenic of precocious owed mostly to nan truth that nan squad is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The brace had been catching a batch of attraction successful nan stands during games, on pinch Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively.

Thanks to nan American owners' clout, Wrexham has booked a friends pinch nan Premier League giants astatine nan Snapdragon Stadium successful San Diego. The lucifer will unfastened United's 2023 summertime tour, and fans who are surviving connected nan different broadside of nan pond are understandably excited.

Manager Erik 10 Hag will beryllium taking his squad to nan United States to play nan friends lucifer arsenic good arsenic embark connected a week-long training convention successful San Diego. Because nan circuit is meant to thief nan Red Devils hole for nan 2023/24 campaign, "a youth-focused squad drawn from United's travelling squad, supplemented by Academy prospects, will return connected Wrexham AFC."

Needless to say, Ten Hag will apt usage nan lucifer to springiness his younger players much-needed minutes successful bid to springiness him a amended thought connected which players he tin usage erstwhile nan play starts. This intends that nan existent first-team won't person arsenic overmuch vulnerability arsenic fans mightiness want.

Outrage caused by summons prices

Fans are truthful livid that they would person to ammunition retired hundreds of dollars per summons conscionable to spot a squad of comparative unknowns playing against each other.

Local instrumentality nine "Red Devils of San Diego" were coming erstwhile nan friends was announced successful California connected Monday. Other fans from crossed nan United States were besides keeping a adjacent oculus connected nan news astir nan event, and galore were shocked erstwhile nan tickets were yet released connected Monday night.

Seats were initially made disposable via pre-sale to Season-Ticket Holders, Official Members and Executive Club Members. It was besides imaginable for different supporters to pre-register to get their hands connected nan Tour 2023 tickets up of nan wide public. The cheapest summons costs a whopping $224 (£182), starring galore to respond negatively. General sale past followed connected 16:00 BST connected Wednesday 29 March.

Some fans complained that it would costs a luck for a family of 4 to bask nan crippled together. On Twitter, fans did not hesitate to fto their feelings known.

$240 for nan cheapest tickets for a friendly?? And I’m judge we won’t spot nan afloat squad must first teamers will beryllium connected vacation — Omar English (@fadersw2) March 30, 2023 — Omar English (@fadersw2) March 30, 2023

Some pointed retired that nan summons prices are really much costly than tickets for nan UEFA Champions League final. Others took nan opportunity to protestation against Manchester United owners, nan Glazer family, who person been nether immense unit to waste nan club. Ticketmaster, nan charismatic ticketing supplier for nan game, is besides being slammed for allegedly ripping disconnected its customers.

Positive outlook from some sides

Despite nan backlash, Manchester United and Wrexham person some been relentless successful promoting nan friendly. The unsocial announcement was made via a short skit starring Reynolds, McElhenney and United's legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

United ambassador Andrew Cole was besides coming erstwhile nan announcement was made successful San Diego, alongside Wrexham AFC president McElhenney and representatives from sponsors and nan metropolis council.

United shot head John Murtough confirmed that nan circuit will characteristic much younker players than first-team stars. "Pre-season tours are ever a awesome juncture to springiness opportunities for our astir promising young Academy players to summation valuable acquisition successful nan first-team environment, and this lucifer against Wrexham AFC is simply a awesome illustration of that," he said.

Wrexham AFC head Phil Parkinson is looking guardant to playing against a Premier League broadside sloppy of which players will beryllium fielded. "The circuit will beryllium an fantabulous opportunity for america to hole for nan 2023/24 season, and nan lucifer against Manchester United will beryllium a competitory fixture and a bully trial for america arsenic we look up to nan caller campaign," he shared.

It remains to beryllium seen if nan tickets will waste out, aliases if fans will take not to patronise nan arena owed to nan costly tickets. United has yet to denote nan remainder of nan circuit dates for their summertime programme.