Man who attacked and blinded a nurse in Madrid has been sentenced

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Man who attacked and blinded a nurse in Madrid has been sentenced

Juan Camilo assaulted a caregiver aft being asked to deterioration a disguise during nan tallness of nan coronavirus pandemic successful 2020.

Camilo, 20, was connected nan Madrid subway connected a train travelling betwixt Cuatro Caminos and Alto del Arenal stations, pinch CCTV capturing footage of nan full incident.

The caregiver has been near unsighted successful 1 oculus successful nan attack.

The Columbian man has been jailed for 4 years and will beryllium expelled from Spain for astatine slightest 10 aft finishing his sentence.

He has besides been fined complete €76,000 successful damages.

Thank you for taking nan clip to publication this article. Do retrieve to travel backmost and check The Euro Weekly News website for each your up-to-date section and world news stories; remember, you tin besides travel america on Facebook and Instagram.

Sign up for personalised news

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get nan latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News relationship if you donâ€™t already person one. Review our Privacy Policy for much accusation astir our privateness practices.

More
Source Euroweeklynews

Related Article

News24.com | 'A big loss for the Springboks': Assistant coach Jones set to move on after RWC campaign

News24.com | 'A big loss for the Springboks': Assistant coach Jones set to move on after RWC campaign

4 minutes ago
News24.com | Clarification on stolen Mercedes-Benz will absolve client of links to AKA murder - defence lawyer

News24.com | Clarification on stolen Mercedes-Benz will absolve client of links to AKA murder - defence lawyer

4 minutes ago
News24.com | Donald Trump indicted, making him first former US president to face criminal charges

News24.com | Donald Trump indicted, making him first former US president to face criminal charges

35 minutes ago
The Trump arrest saga in 70 seconds

The Trump arrest saga in 70 seconds

49 minutes ago
Zimbabwe becomes second African nation to cut rates twice in 2023

Zimbabwe becomes second African nation to cut rates twice in 2023

53 minutes ago
'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

58 minutes ago

Popular Article

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

21 hours ago
US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

21 hours ago
Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

17 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

17 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.