Juan Camilo assaulted a caregiver aft being asked to deterioration a disguise during nan tallness of nan coronavirus pandemic successful 2020.

Camilo, 20, was connected nan Madrid subway connected a train travelling betwixt Cuatro Caminos and Alto del Arenal stations, pinch CCTV capturing footage of nan full incident.

The caregiver has been near unsighted successful 1 oculus successful nan attack.

The Columbian man has been jailed for 4 years and will beryllium expelled from Spain for astatine slightest 10 aft finishing his sentence.

He has besides been fined complete €76,000 successful damages.

