Man who crossed North Korea border is a U.S. soldier, Pentagon official says

In this photograph taken connected May 9, South Korean soldiers guidelines defender arsenic they look North Korea successful nan Joint Security Area of nan Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images In this photograph taken connected May 9, South Korean soldiers guidelines defender arsenic they look North Korea successful nan Joint Security Area of nan Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. man is believed to beryllium successful custody successful North Korea aft crossing nan separator without authorization, according to officials from nan Pentagon and nan United Nations assemblage that oversees nan Demilitarized Zone betwixt North and South Korea.

"We judge he is presently successful DPRK custody and are moving pinch our KPA counterparts to resoluteness this incident," the U.N. Command wrote connected Twitter Tuesday, referring to North Korea by its general name, nan Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and nan country's army.

The man is simply a U.S. work personnel who was touring nan Joint Security Area, a separator colony betwixt nan 2 Koreas, erstwhile he "willingly" crossed nan area's Military Demarcation Line, said Col. Isaac Taylor, nan caput of Public Affairs for nan United States Forces Korea.

A Pentagon charismatic who said to NPR connected nan information of anonymity added that nan soldier was facing disciplinary action and was dressed successful civilian apparel astatine nan clip of nan incident. As of midday Tuesday, authorities were not fresh to merchandise nan man's personality fixed they had not yet notified his adjacent of kin, nan charismatic said.

A female who said she was portion of nan circuit group described being astatine nan past extremity erstwhile she heard a large "HA-HA-HA" and saw nan man, who'd been pinch nan group each day, tally "between 2 of nan buildings and complete to nan different side."

"It took everybody a 2nd to respond and grasp what had really happened," she wrote successful a Facebook station that's since been deleted. "Then we were ordered into and done Freedom House and moving backmost to our subject bus."

The female did not respond to NPR's petition for comment.

In a connection shared pinch NPR, nan State Department said it was successful touch pinch nan Pentagon to supply assistance, but declined to remark further owed to privateness considerations.

The man's detention Tuesday poses a caller negotiated situation for Washington's wary narration pinch North Korea, and it comes astatine a peculiarly tense time.

The authorities nether leader Kim Jong Un has been testing progressively powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles successful caller months. Last week's trial of an ICBM flew for a longer clip than immoderate of its erstwhile missiles. In theory, specified a limb would beryllium tin of hitting nan U.S., NPR's Anthony Kuhn reported.

Also past week, nan U.S. sent a nuclear-armed submarine to nan shallow waters disconnected nan Korean Peninsula, a move designed to reassure South Korea, a U.S. ally, Kuhn told All Things Considered.

North and South Korea stopped fighting successful 1953 pinch an armistice agreement, but are still technically astatine war.

The DMZ divides nan 2 Koreas, astir about nan 38th parallel, and serves arsenic nan de facto world border. It is heavy fortified and mined connected some sides.

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens against walking to North Korea owed to "the continuing superior consequence of apprehension and semipermanent detention of U.S. nationals," including nan "critical threat of wrongful detention."

That recreation informing was implemented successful 2015, aft U.S. assemblage student Otto Warmbier was detained by North Korean authorities while touring nan area. He was released to nan U.S. successful a coma successful 2017 and died 2 days later.

This is simply a processing communicative and will beryllium updated pinch much details. Please refresh nan page for nan latest version.

NPR's Tom Bowman contributed reporting from Washington D.C. and Se Eun Gong contributed reporting from Seoul.