Mandalika Circuit Has Potential to Host F1 Event

Summary

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahudin Uno sees that nan Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit tin perchance big Formula One aliases F1 events successful nan coming years.

This connection emerged Tuesday during Sandiaga's chat pinch nan West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Zulkieflimansyah successful Jakarta. The Mandalika Circuit has only been utilized for motorcycle racing championships, MotoGP, World Superbike (WSBK), and nan Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC). However, it has ne'er been nan venue for a car racing championship.

Zulkieflimansyah said he welcomed nan connection from Minister Sandiaga Uno. This acceptance is because nan F1 arena is considered a prestigious car racing title and will go a magnet for sports tourism successful NTB.

"We deliberation this is an charismatic offer. According to them, it's a shame that a circuit arsenic bully arsenic this is not maximized. God willing, we are ready," Zulkieflimansyah said connected Wednesday. Indeed, organizing F1 astatine nan Mandalika Circuit cannot hap immediately. There are typical preparations that nan NTB Provincial Government and nan cardinal authorities must follow.

The F1 assemblage segmentation is besides different from nan MotoGP connoisseur conception worldwide. They are usually fanatical and person reliable drivers successful each racing. As a result, galore countries dream of hosting F1 because it will positively effect nan travel of tourer visits and investments. "Of course, location are modifications to nan Mandalika Circuit. That's nan government's business," he said.