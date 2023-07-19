Manhyia Palace announces dissolution of Asante Kotoko board upon expiration of tenure

Asante Kotoko is undergoing a important shake-up arsenic nan life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, officially dissolved nan committee aft nan completion of its three-year mandate.

The board, led by businessman Dr. Kwame Kyei, had been astatine nan helm of nan club's affairs, but their three-year tenure came to an extremity recently.

The determination to dissolve nan committee was confirmed done an charismatic connection from nan Manhyia Palace.

Alongside nan board, nan instruction of nan club's guidance has besides expired, marking a important modulation shape for Asante Kotoko SC.

Read nan afloat connection below:

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, coming granted assemblage to nan outgoing Board of Asante Kotoko SC astatine Manhyia Palace. He received from them nan Final Report marking nan extremity of their three-year mandate.

Otumfuo thanked nan members for their service. Dr. Kwame Kyei, connected behalf of nan members, thanked Otumfuo for granting them nan opportunity to service Asanteman.

It was confirmed that nan instruction of nan guidance appointed by nan Board had expired concurrently pinch nan extremity of nan instruction of nan Board.