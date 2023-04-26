Many Over 75s are now tech savvy, report shows

Share



A study of 2,000 adults who person a comparative aged 75 and complete recovered 30 per cent declare their homes are brimming pinch nan latest gizmos – bucking nan stereotype that they awkward distant from technology.

The mean personification successful this property bracket is proficient astatine utilizing smartphones, laptops and streaming services. While 28 per cent usage WhatsApp and 19 per cent tin happily make and person video calls.

However, 28 per cent said their older relatives person little-to-no knowing of really to usage modern technologies, pinch a further 23 per cent not peculiarly tech orientated.

The investigation was commissioned by nan mobile telephone institution Three UK, which is offering complete 75s free integer training sessions successful its stores crossed nan state connected Sunday 14th May.

Spokesperson Craig Miller said: “The investigation shows really older adults person embraced exertion successful an progressively integer world.

“However, it’s not easy for everyone and galore group mightiness not person personification adjacent to them who has clip to show them really to usage caller things.

“What nan investigation shows is nan capacity of older adults to study really to usage thing from a smart speaker to smart doorbell.

“As we hole to observe nan Coronation, we person seen really King Charles has taken connected a caller role, truthful there’s nary logic why others his property can’t set to thing new, too.”

Staying connected – utilizing modern tech

Of those who are technically proficient, relatives person seen them watch videos connected YouTube, nonstop videos via messaging apps and played online games specified arsenic crosswords.

And 38 per cent judge their family personnel goes against nan stereotype older group can’t usage tech.

While 1 successful six (15 per cent) person gone arsenic acold arsenic taking connected a shape of training, pinch 45 per cent of those taking a machine class.

However, of each complete 75s, 51 per cent are tin of utilizing things for illustration smart speakers and apps.

Respondents polled via OnePoll person attempted to thatch their relatives really to entree a smartphone aliases tablet and reply telephone and video calls.

More than a 3rd (36 per cent) would for illustration to study much astir utilizing modern technologies successful bid to enactment connected pinch their families, support their encephalon ticking complete and to support up pinch an ever-changing world.

Yet, 1 successful 5 respondents don’t judge there’s capable opportunity for older generations to usage caller tech.

Family members are astir commonly relied upon erstwhile it comes to acquisition connected modern developments, though luckily, 73 per cent reckon they could confidently thatch an older personification really to usage a smartphone.

Three UK, Customers of Three UK tin motion up to their free integer training sessions successful their nearest store, spokesperson Craig Miller added: “It’s wholly understandable why definite technologies could look daunting to personification older who’s not spent their full life successful a integer age.

“However, we really want to springiness those complete 75 an opportunity to brushwood up connected their skills – aliases study from scratch – really to usage things for illustration mobile phones and computers.”

Top 10 tech advances complete 75s are comfortable with

1. Smartphone

2. Tablet

3. WhatsApp

4. Laptop

5. Desktop computer

6. Video calls

7. DAB Radio

8. Streaming services, e.g., YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

9. Smart meter

10. Online nutrient shopping

Apr 26, 2023

