Margot Robbie Talks Googling Herself And Realizing People Are Obsessed With Her Feet

Margot Robbie is 1 of nan biggest stars successful nan world. After her star-making debut successful The Wolf of Wall Street, she became a sensation, and now is nan titular characteristic of Barbie. While she is an Oscar-nominated character pinch dozens of awesome performances nether her belt, fans look to support focusing connected 1 thing: her feet. Robbie’s feet person been nan entity of net fascination for rather a while, and now she’s opening up astir really she feels of this unusual obsession.

Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling sat down pinch CinemaBlend's very ain Hannah Saulic during nan Barbie property junket successful Los Angeles to talk astir their caller film. The speech turned to Robbie’s feet, erstwhile she was asked really she felt astir nan persistent liking online. The I, Tonya prima opened up astir nan first clip she realized this was a thing, and it happened nan first clip she googled herself. She said:

The very first clip I googled myself, You cognize really erstwhile you type thing into google and it predicts what nan remainder of it’s gonna be? I had started moving and I was connected things and I hadn’t googled myself earlier and truthful I wrote successful ‘Margot Robbie’… and earlier I vanished penning successful ‘Robbie,’ ‘Margot Robbie Feet’ came up. And I was for illustration ‘Margot Robbie Feet?’ That’s weird’ and I clicked connected it and realized that location was, you cognize like, pictures zoomed successful of my feet, and group were penning astir it. Someone made a video compilation of footage of my feet.

This is very odd, particularly because this was truthful early successful Robbie’s career, wherever nan ft shots were astir apt much fewer and acold between. In consequent years, however, nan Harley Quinn actress’s filmography has consisted of galore memorable moments involving her feet. She famously pushed Leonardo DiCaprio away from her pinch her ft in The Wolf of Wall Street, and there's an iconic changeable from Once Upon a Time successful Hollywood… which shows her characteristic putting her soiled bare feet up successful nan movie theater.

The 33-year-old acknowledged this, besides seeing a shape successful her films wherever her feet are showcased. She seemed to find nan full point flattering, and took it each arsenic a compliment, particularly successful nan discourse of immoderate of her astir iconic movies. She went connected to say:

And I was for illustration ‘Oh wow! This is simply a thing, I didn’t realize!’ And since past you cognize I’ve been fortunate capable to beryllium isolated of iconic films, and there’s been immoderate shots of my feet which I deliberation had only encouraged this notion. I person to say, I’m really flattered that group are excited astir my feet

I’m gladsome that she has specified a bully cognition astir it, and intelligibly a consciousness of humor. Gosling besides recovered nan full point weird and hilarious, and giggled while she elaborate her foot-related saga. They ended our question and reply pinch a toast to Robbie and her feet which I tin decidedly get connected committee with. And fans tin proceed their feet-related enthusiasm pinch nan actress’s blessing. According to nan trailers, there’s a full Barbie subplot centered astir nan title character’s feet, causing group to once again obsess connected nan actress's toes. Barbie is besides group to besides person different hijinks and nosy sequences for fans to look guardant too, truthful there's plentifulness to get excited astir different than feet.

Fans tin spot Margot Robbie and her feet successful Barbie, which hits theaters connected July 21st. It is 1 of nan astir anticipated movies of nan summer, pinch first reactions being incredibly positive, truthful make judge to cheque it retired erstwhile it opens nationwide. For much accusation astir different films heading to cinemas later this year, you tin consult our 2023 movie merchandise schedule.