Mark Zuckerberg: Threads users down by more than a half

18 hours ago
Threads logo connected a phoneImage source, IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Image caption,

Threads is struggling to clasp users

By Tom Singleton

Technology reporter, BBC News

Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg says its caller societal media platform, Threads, has mislaid much than half its users.

The Twitter rival rocketed to much than 100 cardinal users wrong 5 days of its motorboat earlier this month.

But Mr Zuckerberg has acknowledged those numbers person now tumbled.

"If you person much than 100 cardinal group motion up, ideally it would beryllium awesome if each of them aliases moreover half of them stuck around. We're not location yet," he said.

Mr Zuckerberg - who made nan comments successful a telephone to employees, heard by nan Reuters news agency - described nan business arsenic "normal" and said he anticipated retention to amended arsenic caller features were added to nan app.

Threads was criticised for nan constricted functionality it had erstwhile it launched.

Meta has since added caller features, specified arsenic abstracted "following" and "for you"' feeds, and accrued scope to construe posts into different languages.

The company's main merchandise officer, Chris Cox, told unit it was now focused connected adding much "retention-driving hooks" to tie group backmost to nan platform.

He gave nan illustration of "making judge group who are connected nan Instagram app tin spot important Threads". The 2 platforms are intimately tied - successful bid to motion up for Threads, users must person an Instagram account.

Mr Zuckerberg besides updated labor connected nan company's tremendous stake connected a yet-to-be-created virtual reality world, called nan Metaverse.

He said activity connected nan augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) exertion that would powerfulness it was "not massively up of schedule, but connected track", adding that he didn't expect it going mainstream until nan adjacent decade.

That prediction whitethorn intensify concerns that Meta has dedicated excessively overmuch clip and money to nan Metaverse - its Reality Labs division, which produces VR headsets and different products, has racked up multi-billion dollar losses.

The institution arsenic a full though continues to execute good financially - announcing this week it made a profit of $7.79bn successful nan past quarter.

Mr Zuckerberg besides addressed 1 different headline-making rumor - his projected cage conflict pinch chap tech titan Elon Musk.

From nan information of their keyboards, nan 2 men indicated successful June that they were some keen connected a bout - moreover going arsenic acold arsenic suggesting a venue successful Las Vegas.

However, erstwhile pressed astir it connected nan call, Mr Zuckerberg said he was "not judge if it's going to travel together".

