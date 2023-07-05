Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk: From Twitter to the Colosseum, how cage fight plan unfolded

The gloves are (about to be) off: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg show nary signs of backing down from their committedness to a expected cage fight.

Rumours of a conflict betwixt nan Twitter proprietor and nan leader of Meta person been swirling for weeks.

But really did nan thought start, is nan conflict really going to hap - and who mightiness triumph if it does?

Be observant what you tweet - it mightiness conscionable travel true

The spiralling plans for a bare knuckle conflict betwixt nan tech billionaires started pinch an offhand remark from Musk.

Amid a chat astir plans for Threads, Meta's rival Twitter app, Musk tweeted, "I'm judge Earth can't hold to beryllium exclusively nether Zuck's thumb", and followed up pinch "I'm up for a cage lucifer if he is lol."

Zuckerberg took nan bait. "Send maine location" he posted connected Instagram alongside a screenshot of Musk's message.

Musk responded simply: "Vegas Octagon", nan Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena successful Las Vegas.

Is nan conflict really going to happen?

UFC president Dana White seems to deliberation so. He claims to person spoken to some men astir their willingness to fight.

"Both guys are perfectly dormant superior astir this," he told TMZ Live.

Mr White has been successful regular interaction pinch nan brace and an outline of plans is being drawn up, according to a study by nan New York Times.

He told nan newspaper it would beryllium an accumulation match, extracurricular charismatic UFC jurisdiction, and would person immoderate benignant of kindness element.

"It will beryllium nan biggest conflict successful nan history of combat sports," he said.

What fighting acquisition do they have?

Zuckerberg outstrips Musk erstwhile it comes to experience. The Facebook laminitis has taken up jiu-jitsu and won golden and metallic medals successful his first ever tournament.

Musk has antecedently admitted he seldom useful retired "except for picking up my kids and throwing them successful nan air".

"I person this awesome move that I telephone 'The Walrus', wherever I conscionable dishonesty connected apical of my force and do nothing," Musk tweeted.

Image: Pic: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Read much connected Sky News:

Why Meta's Twitter rival mightiness drawback on

What you request to cognize astir nan induce only Twitter alternative

So who's apt to win?

Zuckerberg seems to beryllium nan earthy prime for a winner. As good arsenic jiu-jitsu training, he has taken connected fittingness challenges including nan "Murph" which involves doing hundreds of squats, push-ups and pull-ups while wearing a weighted vest.

At 39, he is besides 13 years younger than Musk, who is 52.

Where Musk dominates is size. He is astir 6ft 1in to Zuckerberg’s 5ft 7ins and 13st 5lb to his 11st - a quality of respective weight classes.

Musk has said he trained successful judo, kyokushin - a style of karate - and nary rules thoroughfare fighting, but admitted this was "very dated".

Image: Pic: AP

What's each this astir nan Colosseum?

Musk group nan hearts of Gladiator fans racing erstwhile he suggested nan conflict could hap successful nan location of gladiatorial contests.

"Some chance conflict happens successful nan Colosseum," he tweeted.

The Italian Ministry of Culture had perfectly 100% offered nan 2000-year-old Roman amphitheatre, if a study by TMS Sports was to beryllium believed.

It wasn't, according to nan Italian government, who told nan outlet location had been nary general interaction "even if nan news appears tasty".

The ministry reportedly added: "If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to execute successful nan Colosseum they would person to make a non-violent challenge."