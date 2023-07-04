Market Live updates: Nifty flat at 19,320; Bajaj twins, Eicher Motors in focus

ALL UPDATES
- July 04, 2023 10:28
Rupee rises 4 paise to 81.87 against US dollar
The rupee gained 4 paise to 81.87 against nan US dollar in early waste and acquisition connected Tuesday supported by a bullish inclination successful home markets and dependable overseas money inflows.
However, a beardown US dollar and surge successful crude lipid prices capped crisp gains for nan section unit, forex traders said.
- July 04, 2023 10:27
Nifty Call: Wait for dips to spell long
The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,400) is marginally down by 0.05 per cent. The statement made a precocious of 19,473.90 and has travel down giving backmost each nan gains. Failure to emergence backmost supra 19,430 from existent levels tin resistance nan Nifty 50 July Futures statement down to 19,350-19,330 during nan day.
Traders tin hold for dips and spell agelong astatine 19,360 and 19,340. Keep nan stop-loss astatine 19,310. Trail nan stop-loss up to 19,375 arsenic soon arsenic nan statement moves up to 19,410.
- July 04, 2023 10:24
JSW Energy up 2.87% connected NSE
The JSW Energy gained 2.87% to ₹297.30 connected NSE.
- July 04, 2023 10:21
Vi, Airtel to beryllium impacted if 40% of 2G users move to JioBharat phone: report
EBITDAs of Vi and Airtel will beryllium impacted if 40% of 2G users move to JioBharat phone, said a study by Emkay. Vi and Airtel had 103 cardinal and 111 cardinal 2G subscribers, respectively, astatine nan extremity of Q4 FY23, which contributed 26%/20% to their respective mobile revenue. Assuming 40% of 2G users displacement to JioBharat, nan effect connected India’s mobile gross for Vi/Airtel tin beryllium 11%/8% and nan effect connected EBITDA tin beryllium 19%/11%. It will effect Airtel’s consolidated EBITDA by 6%, added nan report.
The stock value of Vodafone Idea was down 1.3%, while Bharti Airtel mislaid complete 1.7%.
- July 04, 2023 10:14
MCX-Gold, Silver
MCX August golden contracts up astatine ₹58,325/10 gm. Silver September futures emergence to ₹70,394 a kg.
- July 04, 2023 10:13
Commodity futures: Jeera tops Rs 54,000, Turmeric beneath Rs 10,000
Jeera futures connected NCDEX apical ₹54,000/quintal, while Turmeric August contracts autumn beneath ₹10,000 a quintal.
- July 04, 2023 10:11
HMA Agro Industries makes beardown debut connected bourses
HMA Agro Industries makes beardown debut connected bourses. The banal gained astir 8 per cent to deed a precocious of Rs 667. It was listed astatine ₹625 per equity share, a premium of much than 6 per cent against nan rumor value of ₹585/share connected NSE
- July 04, 2023 10:07
Tanla Platforms gains 4.86%
Communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) institution Tanla Platforms has gained 4.86% to waste and acquisition t Rs 1,068.15.
- July 04, 2023 10:06
Indian markets apt to beryllium lacklustre today
With US marketplace closed for July 4 holiday, Indian markets could beryllium lacklustre too. The FOMC minutes owed this week will beryllium eagerly watched for indications connected early trajectory of Fed’s liking complaint hikes.
- July 04, 2023 10:04
Minda Corp declines astir 5%
Minda Corp shares diminution astir 5% astatine Rs 279.90 pursuing artifact deals worthy complete ₹50 crore connected BSE.
- July 04, 2023 10:00
Sensex, Nifty surrender first gains
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty person surrendered nan first gains. After gaining complete 0.4% successful nan first trades, Sensex was trading 0.2% higher astatine 65,344 pts, while Nifty50 was trading level astatine 19,317.
- July 04, 2023 09:57
HDFC twins trading flat
HDFC and HDFC Bank are trading flattish aft yesterday’s gains. This is contempt Morgan Stanley standing nan HDFC Bank banal “Overweight” successful a study yesterday pinch a targeted upside of 24%.
- July 04, 2023 09:55
M&M Finance's disbursements up 12% successful June
M&M Financial Services disbursements were up 12 per cent y-o-y astatine ₹4,250 crore successful June. The banal mislaid astir 2% successful early trade.
- July 04, 2023 09:51
IPO alert: Senco Gold raises Rs 122 crore from anchor investors
Senco Gold group for an IPO this week has raised Rs 122 crore from anchor investors - Nippon MF, Whiteoak MF, Bandhan MF, 3P India Equity Fund, Franklin MF person been nan cardinal investors.
- July 04, 2023 09:50
Nifty50 apical losers
Top Nifty50 losers astatine 9:40 americium are: Eicher Motors (-4.43% change); Bharti Airtel (-1.80%); ONGC (-1.66%); Reliance Industries (-1.18%) ; NTPC (-1.10%)
- July 04, 2023 09:47
Major gainer: Genus Power (10% up)
Order triumph lights up 10% spike successful Genus Power banal
Genus Power Infrastructures shot up 10.7% aft announcing it has received a missive of grant (LOA) of Rs 2,207.53 crore for assignment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP). The bid triumph includes creation of AMI strategy pinch supply, installation and commissioning of 27.69 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, Feeder Meter, DT Meter level power accounting and FMS of these 27.69 lakhs smart meters.
- July 04, 2023 09:45
Stock to watch: Avenue Supermarts
Avenue Supermarts’ DMart Q1 stand-alone gross from operations up 18 per cent astatine Rs 11,584 cr (Rs 9,807 crore) y-o-y. The banal mislaid 0.2% astatine 9.48 am.
- July 04, 2023 09:43
Kellton Tech gains 6.25%
Kellton Tech gains 6.25% to Rs 75 successful early trade.
- July 04, 2023 09:41
Stock to watch: Torrent Power
Torrent Power implements greenish hydrogen aviator for metropolis state distribution network. The banal gained complete 0.5% successful early trade.
- July 04, 2023 09:39
Hind Zinc Q1 output up 2%
Hind Zinc’s Q1 mined metallic up 2 per cent astatine 2.57 lakh tonne Vs 2.52 lakh tonne (YoY).
- July 04, 2023 09:38
Stocks that gained nan most
Major stocks that gained nan astir successful early waste and acquisition connected nan BSE are: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (4.46%); Bajaj Finance (7.17%); Kansai Nerolac Paints (7.99%); Genus Power Infrastructures (10.80%); Suzlon Energy (6.70%).
- July 04, 2023 09:36
Reliance Industries loses 1.4% successful early trade
The banal of Reliance Industries was trading astatine ₹2578.55, down by 1.40%. Reliance Jio connected Monday announced nan motorboat of Jio Bharat, an internet-enabled telephone astatine ₹999.
- July 04, 2023 09:29
IDFC First Bank declines complete 4%
IDFC First Bank declines complete 4.38% to Rs 78.35 astatine marketplace open
- July 04, 2023 09:26
Crude lipid futures waste and acquisition higher
Crude lipid futures traded higher connected Tuesday greeting arsenic Saudi Arabia, a awesome producer, decided to widen its voluntary accumulation output trim of 1 cardinal barrels a time to August also. Apart from this, Russia, which is different important crude lipid producer, decided to trim its export by 500,000 barrels a time successful August.
At 9.14 americium connected Tuesday, September Brent lipid futures were astatine $75.12, up by 0.63 per cent; and August crude lipid futures connected WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were astatine $70.26, up by 0.67 per cent.
July crude lipid futures were trading astatine ₹5771 connected Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) successful nan first trading hr of Tuesday greeting against nan erstwhile adjacent of ₹5753, up by 0.31 per cent; and August futures were trading astatine ₹5807 arsenic against nan erstwhile adjacent of ₹5787, up by 0.35 per cent.
- July 04, 2023 09:26
Buzzing stock: Biocon surges 1.3% per cent to ₹266.89
The banal of Biocon Ltd gained 1.3 per cent ₹266.89, connected nan BSE, arsenic its limb launched a biosimilar merchandise successful nan US markets. Biocon Biogics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, connected Monday, announced nan motorboat of HULIO injection successful nan US, a biosimilar replacement to Humira (adalimumab), which has already gained 5 years of occurrence successful Europe and 2 years successful Canada.
- July 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to watch: Anupam Rasayan and Tube Investments of India
Anupam Rasayan has inked a Memorandum of Understanding pinch 3xper Innoventure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd, for proviso of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules. The identified products for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) will beryllium developed nether nan CRAMS and CDMO models.
- July 04, 2023 09:22
Suzlon Energy gains 7.6% to deed Rs 18
Suzlon Energy gained 7.6 per cent to deed Rs 18 successful early trade
- July 04, 2023 09:17
Sensex, Nifty summation 0.4% successful early trade
On Tuesday morning, nan 30-share BSE Sensex surged 300 points aliases 0.46 per cent to 65,503 points, while nan broader 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 70 points aliases 0.36 per cent to 19,392 points. Bajaj Finance gained 7.19%, while Bajaj Finserv gained 5.45% successful early trade.
- July 04, 2023 09:12
Stock to watch: GenusPower Infrastructures
GenusPower Infrastructures has won an bid worthy Rs 2,207.53 crore for smart prepaid meters.
- July 04, 2023 09:11
IndusInd International Holdings to raise $1.5 billion
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), nan promoter of IndusInd Bank, will raise $1.5 cardinal to summation shareholding successful IndusInd Bank from 15 per cent to 26 per cent, and for backing nan acquisition of Reliance Capital.
- July 04, 2023 09:07
Benchmarks summation successful pre-open session
Sensex and Nifty gained 0.6% each successful pre-open session
- July 04, 2023 09:06
Stock to watch: IDFC First Bank
The committee of IDFC First Bank has approved a composite strategy of amalgamation amongst IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd and IDFC pinch itself. The strategy envisages simplification of a securities premium relationship of nan bank. Shareholders will get 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for 100 shares of IDFC. Post-merger nan book worth per stock of nan slope would summation by 4.9 per cen.
- July 04, 2023 09:05
Stock to watch: Reliance Industries
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, nan telecom limb of Reliance Industries Ltd, is to motorboat a caller internet-enabled telephone priced astatine ₹999 ($12.19) to boost integer take among entry-level mobile telephone users successful nan country.
- July 04, 2023 09:04
IDFC First Bank apical contender for MSCI Aug inclusion: report
According to Nuvama, IDFC First Bank is nan apical contender for inclusion successful MSCI adjacent month.
- July 04, 2023 09:00
Stocks to watch today
Reliance Industries, Tube Investments, IDFC First Bank, IDFC, Biocon, Anupam Rasayan, Lupin, IndusInd Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Genus Power, SRG Housing and Waaree Renewables are immoderate of nan stocks that are successful attraction today.
- July 04, 2023 08:59
Sula Vineyards appoints Karan Vasani arsenic COO
Sula Vineyards appoints Karan Vasani arsenic Chief Operating Officer
- July 04, 2023 08:58
Lupin receives US FDA support for gNascobal Nasal spray
Lupin Ltd has received support from nan US wellness regulator for its generic type of Cyanocobalamin nasal spray. The support granted by nan US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for nan abbreviated caller supplier exertion for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray of spot 500 mcg/spray (one spray per device), Lupin said successful a statement.
- July 04, 2023 08:57
Adani Green Energy committee to meet connected July 6
Adani Green Energy board will meet connected July 06 to see money raise plan
- July 04, 2023 08:55
Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp motorboat X440 successful India
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have launched X440 successful India. The smallest and astir affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle is priced astatine Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
- July 04, 2023 08:53
Chalet Hotels committee approves Rs 500 crore money raising plan
Chalet Hotels board approves money raising of up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs
- July 04, 2023 08:52
Oil India committee approves revised capex plan
Oil India committee approves revision of task superior for Numaligarh refinery from Rs 6,555 crore to Rs 7,231 crore.
- July 04, 2023 08:49
Vedanta’s formed metallic aluminium accumulation up 2%
Vedanta’s formed metallic aluminium accumulation accrued by 2 per cent YoY and 1 per cent QoQ.
- July 04, 2023 08:48
IPO screener: Senco Gold rumor opens today
The ₹405-crore first nationalist offering of Senco Gold opens for nationalist subscription today. The IPO, which closes connected July 6, comes retired pinch a value set of ₹301-317. Investors tin bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares.
- July 04, 2023 08:45
Bonus Issue: Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
Bonus rumor 1:2
Previous time closing Price – Rs. 129.95
Ex Bonus - 05 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last day for waste and acquisition earlier prize - Today
- July 04, 2023 08:42
Dividend Alerts: Deepak Spinners, Mphasis, Sundaram Finance
Ex-Dividend 05 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last day for Cum-Dividend Today
Deepak Spinners Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs .2.5
Previous time Closing Price – Rs. 242.4
Mphasis Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.50
Previous time Closing Price – Rs. 1903.05
Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous time Closing Price – Rs. 2635.15
- July 04, 2023 08:38
IPO screener: PKH Ventures rumor closes today
Today is nan past time for nationalist investors to subscribe to PKH Ventures IPO. The ₹379-crore first nationalist offerings of building company, PKH Ventures, received a lukewarm consequence from investors connected Day 2 of nan rumor opening arsenic only 30 per cent of it was subscribed wide connected nan 2nd time of nan rumor connected Monday. The value set for nan shares has been fixed astatine ₹140-148.
- July 04, 2023 08:36
Stock to bargain today: JSW Energy
The short-term outlook is bullish for JSW Energy. The banal surged 5.9 per cent connected Monday and has closed connected a beardown note.
Traders tin spell agelong astatine existent levels. Accumulate connected dips astatine ₹278. Stop-loss tin beryllium kept astatine ₹263. Trail nan stop-loss up to ₹295 arsenic soon arsenic nan banal moves up to ₹305. Move nan stop-loss further up to ₹310 erstwhile nan stock value touches ₹320. Exit nan agelong positions astatine ₹325.
- July 04, 2023 08:33
Day Trading Guide for July 4, 2023
Here are nan intraday supports and resistances for wide traded stocks specified arsenic Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- July 04, 2023 08:31
Sensex, Nifty apt to unfastened flat
Domestic markets are expected unfastened connected a level statement on Tuesday. Analysts expect profit taking and little participation. Nifty futures astatine 19,449.50 successful NSEIX signals a level opening but successful affirmative zone.
The ongoing rally successful world banal markets and India’s beardown macroeconomic stableness person led nan market to scope an all-time high, which we expect to proceed further astatine slightest for nan short term., said Riches Vanara, Technical And Derivatives Analyst, stoxbox.