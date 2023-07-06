Marsh century powers Australia to 240-5 at tea in 3rd Ashes test

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates nan dismissal of England’s Zak Crawley, right, during nan first time of nan 3rd Ashes Test lucifer betwixt England and Australia astatine Headingley, Leeds, England, connected July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh took advantage of England's sloppy catching to smash a sadistic period and alteration nan crippled connected nan first time Thursday of nan 3rd Ashes trial astatine Headingley.

The location broadside started nan must-win lucifer pinch occurrence successful its belly and was good connected apical erstwhile Marsh, making his first quality successful almost 4 years arsenic an wounded replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to gaffe pinch conscionable 12 to his name.

Had Joe Root taken nan regularisation chance conscionable aft lunch, Australia would person been successful problem connected 98-5, but Marsh made him salary successful afloat arsenic he powered them to 240-4 earlier tea.

Marsh batted pinch unfettered aggression aft his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and 4 sixes arsenic he racked up 118 astatine precisely a tally a ball.

The symptom yet stopped for England successful nan past complete earlier nan break, Woakes getting Marsh erstwhile an wrong separator looped to Zak Crawley via nan thigh pad. But important harm had already been done.

England dictated position successful nan first session, Mark Wood turning successful an electrifying burst of breakneck velocity to whip up nan Leeds crowd and Stuart Broad striking twice, but yet their hands fto them down.

As good arsenic Root reprieving Marsh, 2 chances slipped done nan grasp of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Back successful nan spotlight aft he sewage himself stumped astatine Lord's, Bairstow put down 2 chances.

The first was a tricky return disconnected Steve Smith but nan 2nd should person been a elemental drawback disconnected Travis Head, who had 9 and went connected to scope 39 not out.