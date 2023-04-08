Martha Stewart drank a margarita out of a measuring cup because she can

Martha Stewart knows really to support it existent while whetting her whistle.

The 81-year-old manner master took clip retired from posting thirst traps to be an April 4 sheet astatine nan Samsung “Unbox & Discover” arena successful New York City, wherever she sipped a margarita consecutive retired of a solid measuring cup.

The “Martha Knows Best” big wasn't astir to fto nan deficiency of a cocktail solid forestall her from enjoying her agleam reddish drink, which her reps confirmed to TODAY.com was her famous pomegranate Martha-rita. The champion part? It was each captured connected camera.

In a TikTok video from personification @kate_kozuch that’s understandably going viral, Stewart, clad successful loose tan sweater, pick pants and chunky wedge shoes, tin beryllium seen chatting pinch different panelists, including NFL prima Carl Nassib. A solid measuring cup containing nan candy-colored Martha-rita sits connected nan level adjacent to Stewart’s chair.

The video cuts to a later infinitesimal during nan speech that shows Stewart putting her measuring cup backmost connected nan level aft presumably taking a swig.

Wait, why didn't Stewart bring her margarita successful a margarita glass? We person nary idea. But conscionable for illustration that, Stewart single-handedly made drinking a cocktail from a solid measuring cup a thing.

The TikTok personification who posted nan video wrote successful nan on-screen text, "For existent erstwhile I'm 81 I want to beryllium Martha Stewart drinking a margarita retired of a measuring cup successful public."

Commenters agreed that Stewart's cocktail-in-a-measuring cup was a "beautiful and badass" vibe.

"I consciousness for illustration Martha has been nan lowest cardinal OG and we’re conscionable uncovering retired astir this successful her DGAF Era," wrote one.

"She’s truthful existent for this," wrote another.

Others joked astir really weirdly nan low-key measuring cup jibes pinch Stewart’s well-documented penchant for elegant glassware.

“Is it nan bully PYREX?” asked one.

“The newest from nan Martha Stewart postulation nan Martha-rita measuring glass,” teased another.

As for nan Martha-rita’s ingredients, Stewart shared nan look for her signature cocktail in an instructional video arsenic portion of her #homeschoolwithmartha Instagram posts during nan pandemic.

In nan video, nan HGTV characteristic talks fans done her easy-to-follow recipe:

Pomegranate Martha-ritas (serves 4)

2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

2 cups tequila blanco

1/2 cup triple sec

1/2 cup pomegranate concentrate

Add each nan ingredients on pinch crystal cubes and blend. Salt nan rim of 4 cocktail glasses (she uses "course, sparkly salt"), move nan concoction into nan glasses, and serve.

Though nan home diva instructed viewers astatine nan clip to service nan drinks successful "beautiful goblets," she's apparently go a batch much elastic astir that these days.