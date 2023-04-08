Image source, PA Media Image caption, McDonagh, pictured astatine February's Baftas, says immoderate theatres want to make his plays much "palatable" arsenic a consequence of "petty outrage"

The playwright Martin McDonagh has said theatres person refused to revive his activity because he would not let changes to nan language.

He blames "petty outrage" for immoderate venues wanting to make his plays much "palatable".

It is simply a "major problem", he told BBC Radio 4's Today, and a "dangerous place" for writers.

McDonagh's movie The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for 9 Oscars earlier this year.

His 2003 play The Pillowman, which concerns a writer imprisoned by a totalitarian state, is being revived successful June connected London's West End starring Steve Pemberton and Lily Allen.

The free reside kindness PEN International has launched a business pinch nan accumulation to support "many of nan values we beforehand specified arsenic nan request for tolerance, captious reasoning and informed debate".

"Only successful nan past fewer years person I had theatre companies garbage to do my plays, because they don't for illustration immoderate of nan wording successful them," McDonagh said.

They wanted to make immoderate words "more palatable to them aliases what they deliberation their assemblage is", he said, contempt him being "an established writer who sells tickets".

There was a backlash aft nan patient of Roald Dahl's stories announced immoderate wording would beryllium changed to make them suitable for modern audiences.

The determination was reversed successful February aft high-profile authors including Salman Rushdie called nan move censorship and nan premier minister's spokesperson said useful of fabrication should beryllium "preserved and not airbrushed".

McDonagh has agelong courted contention pinch his fictional work.

In 2006 he told nan New Yorker magazine that his play The Lieutenant of Inishmore was nan consequence of "trying to constitute a play that would get maine killed".

The play satirised an IRA paramilitary returning location and violently avenging nan decease of his cat.

Despite nan lawsuit of Salman Rushdie, who agelong faced decease threats complete his activity and was stabbed past year, McDonagh said writers should not fearfulness threats of individual wounded because "it mightiness not really beryllium anyway".

He told BBC Radio 4: "I do deliberation it's a bully thought to constitute thing that's vulnerable aliases explosive."

McDonagh said state-sponsored censorship of writers is "not getting immoderate better", adding: "It seems for illustration governments are becoming progressively much frightened of dissenting voices."

A caller accumulation of his play The Pillowman will prima Pemberton and Allen because they are "cool group and rather vulnerable successful their ain creation forms arsenic well", he says.