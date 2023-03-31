Marvel's Avengers fans mourn the "misunderstood" superhero game as its final update goes live

Marvel's Avengers players are pouring 1 retired for Crystal Dynamics' ensemble superhero crippled arsenic its last awesome update goes unrecorded connected each platforms.

Update 2.8, which is unrecorded now, is fundamentally a free-for-all for Marvel's Avengers faithfuls who still scheme connected playing now that nan crippled has fundamentally been relegated to maintenance-only status.

Crystal Dynamics says (opens successful caller tab) nan update "unlocks astir each Marketplace items for free, successful summation to adding last buffs that will make Heroes consciousness much powerful arsenic you proceed to bask Marvel's Avengers successful nan future!"

Here (opens successful caller tab) you tin publication nan studio's elaborate plans for Marvel's Avengers' "end-of-support" modulation period, which will past until September 30, astatine which constituent each charismatic support will cease. In summation to each of nan outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates that'll beryllium automatically added to your Hero Card aft you instal type 2.8, Crystal Dynamics is besides giving each players who person astatine slightest 1 accomplishment by April 1 Iron Man's Variable Threat Response conflict suit.

The vibe successful nan organization successful nan aftermath of Marvel's Avengers' last update is mostly bittersweet. For each its flaws, nan crippled has its diehards, galore of whom spot Marvel's Avengers arsenic a missed opportunity that erstwhile held a batch of potential.

Such a sad time 😞 😢 truthful overmuch potential. @embracergroup you should really find nan correct squad and put this connected Unreal Engine 5 pinch play passes. There is an opportunity for this crippled to excel pinch nan correct imagination and activity @PlayAvengersMarch 31, 2023 See more

An underwhelming extremity to a crippled that had truthful overmuch imaginable to beryllium great. The graphics/art were great, combat was great, run was great, yet those things were ruined by deficiency of due direction. I wish we could've gotten closure to nan Kree Invasion, Ultron, Captain Marvel, etc. https://t.co/1qtTrLRDMgMarch 31, 2023 See more

For each nan ups and downs, this crippled was thing genuinely typical and it was clear correct from nan commencement that those who worked connected it genuinely cared, and arsenic a subordinate that meant nan world. Thank you 🫡March 31, 2023 See more

Others are simply thankful for what they see to beryllium a "misunderstood" game.

Farewell to this misunderstood game. I had tons of nosy playing this and conscionable arsenic overmuch nosy photographing it. I dream much group get to bask it aft this last update. ❤️ https://t.co/guqRcVClM5 pic.twitter.com/SPX72xSoT4March 31, 2023 See more

THANK YOU, @PlayAvengers! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻This crippled gave maine truthful galore bully moments. I made caller friends, battles and had truthful overmuch fun. It's been 3 years of awesome adventures. 🥹💙✨THANK YOU COMMUNITY! 💜#AvengersGame pic.twitter.com/DiMAjo8xtDMarch 31, 2023 See more

Others still opportunity that, pinch almost everything being free and characters seeing important buffs, now mightiness beryllium nan clip for Marvel's Avengers naysayers to springiness it a changeable astatine agelong last.

The game's dying spot went unrecorded coming making everything free and buffing characters.May unironically beryllium semi worthy checking retired now.Sad nan dev rhythm ended earlier much cool characters were added though. https://t.co/GSVWuR5nMoMarch 31, 2023 See more

In lawsuit y'all missed it and are still willing successful playing #MarvelsAvengers I'm astir apt gonna cheque it retired myself earlier it shuts down for bully successful September. https://t.co/5x26HVQWekMarch 31, 2023 See more

anyway now im going to bargain marvel’s avengers https://t.co/L9nB92DWVEMarch 31, 2023 See more

For those successful nan second campy considering checking retired Marvel's Avengers for nan first time, it shouldn't beryllium excessively difficult to find it astatine a discounted value done a reputable retailer, but if you're a Game Pass subscriber, you don't person to salary thing other to play it there.

Looking ahead, present are immoderate upcoming Marvel games to beryllium excited for.