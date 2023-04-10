'Marvelous Ms. Maisel' stars reveal the 'mama bear' of their group chat

When it comes to "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel," nan show will spell connected — successful nan shape of group text.

The fast-talking play portion premiered its 5th and final season connected April 14. While nan formed and unit person returned to their respective homes since filming wrapped months ago, stars Tony Shalhoub, who plays Abe Weissman, and Alex Borstein, who acts arsenic Susie Myerson, person reported bully news during an question and reply pinch TODAY.com: nan region stands nary chance against their group chat.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" unit has stayed successful touch, acknowledgment to a group chat. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Prime Video

"We've sewage a group matter ... and immoderate of america are individually checking successful because we're connected some coasts and group recreation for activity and family," Shalhoub explains.

Shalhoub says nan group chat is utilized arsenic a measurement for nan formed to get together successful existent life again. "We're utilizing each excuse and taking each opportunity, 'Can we scheme a dinner? Where should we meet? Let's bent out.'"

Like successful astir group texts, location are a fewer members who support their beat connected nan chat and make judge connection stays active. Rachel Brosnahan, Miriam Maisel herself, is 1 of them.

"Rachel is bully astatine it," nan "Monk" prima says erstwhile asked who is nan astir active.

Alex Borstein says that Rachel Brosnahan is nan "leader" successful nan group chat. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Borstein echoes Shalhoub's connection successful a abstracted question and reply pinch TODAY.com, saying, "Rachel's benignant of nan leader, she's nan mama bear."

Borstein and Shalhoub are successful statement that Kevin Pollak, who plays Moishe Maisel, is besides particularly progressive successful nan group chat — but successful a different measurement than Brosnahan.

Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub work together Kevin Pollak is besides 1 of nan astir progressive members successful their group chat — and joke that he's nan astir "annoying." Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Kevin Pollak is really ... he's hopeless for immoderate attention. Any, you know?" Shalhoub jokes, while Borstein poked nosy astatine nan character by saying he's "most annoying" retired of nan bunch.

Regardless of nan texting dynamics, some stars known thing for certain: location is nary measurement they'll suffer touch.

"We each cognize that we're going to enactment successful each other's lives, which often group opportunity erstwhile a occupation ends, but it doesn't really happen," Shalhoub says.

"I really, genuinely judge this time, it will extremity and we're leaving pinch specified assurance and pridefulness that we consciousness for illustration we person this large benignant of upwind astatine our backs, and that's going to thief america transportation america to immoderate our early projects mightiness be," he continues.

Tony Shalhoub says he's assured that nan "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" formed will enactment successful touch, agelong aft they return their last front successful Season Five. Cindy Ord / WireImage

Even though it's often difficult to enactment successful touch aft a show aliases movie wraps, Borstein believes nan cast's enslaved is "too severe" for them to fto their relationships drift.

Borstein describes “Mrs. Maisel” ending arsenic breakup, but an amicable one, arsenic she looks toward a caller project.

Borstein is group to return halfway shape successful her upcoming philharmonic special, "Corsets & Clown Suits," which she describes arsenic "a filthy Ted Talk pinch music."

“In nan show, we do immoderate covers, there’s immoderate ‘80s nostalgia, there’s immoderate Bowie, there’s immoderate absorbing medleys, and there’s a batch of original music, a batch of comedic, original songs," Borstein explained during an April 13 quality connected TODAY, besides saying that nan typical is "deeply personal, wildly fictitious journey, post-divorce" for her.

The typical is premiering April 18 connected Amazon Prime Video. Check retired nan trailer here.