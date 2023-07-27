Masahiro Sakurai says he ‘can’t really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me’

Masahiro Sakurai, nan creator of nan Super Smash Bros. series, is celebrated for his highly hands-on domiciled successful processing nan games. But moreover though he’s said successful nan past that he’s done “too overmuch of nan activity myself” connected nan series, successful a caller video, he said that he “can’t really ideate a Smash Bros. title without me.”

Sakurai made nan connection arsenic portion of a video on his YouTube channel astir nan improvement of Super Smash Bros. Brawl for nan Nintendo Wii. That was nan first Smash Bros. title wherever Sakurai arsenic a freelance head alternatively of arsenic a staffer for HAL Laboratory.

During nan video, Sakurai pondered really Nintendo mightiness building a squad for a imaginable adjacent introduction successful nan Smash Bros. bid and his fears that location isn’t 1 personification who tin return complete from him. I’m conscionable going to transcribe precisely what he said astir that:

The mobility now is, what happens adjacent time? I mean immoderate comes aft Smash Bros. Ultimate. One action would beryllium nan abstracted nan bid itself from nan original creator. But for now, astatine least, I can’t really ideate a Smash Bros. title without me. You mightiness deliberation that’s a earthy stance for personification successful my role, but I opportunity truthful speaking objectively. I consciousness nan aforesaid measurement President [Satoru] Iwata did erstwhile we formed nan squad for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don’t person personification who tin simply return nan reins... Smash Bros. is simply a massive, important title for Nintendo, truthful it’s adjacent to presume location will beryllium different 1 astatine immoderate point, but it’s going to return immoderate activity to fig retired precisely really to make that happen. For my part, I’d for illustration to support moving pinch Nintendo nevertheless I’m able.

To me, that sounds for illustration Sakurai mightiness still beryllium unfastened to moving connected nan bid successful nan future. Perhaps for nan adjacent title, he’ll train up immoderate benignant of bid successor truthful he tin cruise into retirement. Or maybe, for illustration the legendary Studio Ghibli head Hayao Miyazaki, Sakurai will conscionable support connected working.