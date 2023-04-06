Masha Moskaleva: Girl who drew anti-war image handed to mother

Image caption, Masha Moskaleva is said to person changed her mind astir going to unrecorded pinch her mother

By Robert Greenall BBC News

A Russian woman who was taken distant from her begetter aft she drew an anti-war image astatine schoolhouse has been handed to her estranged mother, authorities say.

Russia's children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said teen Masha Moskaleva had astatine first not wanted to spell to her mother, but changed her mind.

Her begetter Alexei received a jailhouse sentence arsenic a consequence of nan drawing, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Masha was placed successful attraction aft her begetter was arrested successful March.

The mother has been estranged from nan family for astatine slightest 7 years, but it is not clear why, Reuters news agency reports.

Mr Moskalev went connected nan tally nan nighttime earlier nan verdict successful his criminal case.

The Belarusian authorities opportunity they detained him successful Minsk past week. However, this was ne'er confirmed and location has been nary accusation connected his whereabouts since.

A tribunal proceeding is being held connected Thursday successful Mr Moskalev's location municipality of Yefremov, southbound of Moscow, into restricting his parental rights.

Image source, Olga Podolskaya Image caption, Masha's image prompted nan lawsuit against her begetter Alexei

Russian authorities opportunity nan lawsuit was prompted by nan father's mediocre parenting, alternatively than his conviction.

Mr Moskalev was fixed a two-year situation condemnation successful absentia connected 28 March for discrediting nan army. The authorities opportunity he fled from location apprehension nan nighttime earlier nan verdict.

He came to nan attraction of authorities past twelvemonth - after, he said, a schoolhouse reported nan drafting to police.

His problems began erstwhile Masha, past 12, drew a Ukrainian emblem successful April past twelvemonth pinch nan words "Glory to Ukraine", rockets and a Russian emblem pinch nan building "No to war!"

Media caption, Watch: UK, US, Albania and Malta walked retired arsenic Maria Lvova-Belova said via video

In a abstracted development, diplomats walked retired of a talk by Ms Lvova-Belova connected evacuating children from warfare zones.

The talk was fixed by video nexus by nan children's commissioner, who is wanted by nan International Criminal Court (ICC) connected warfare crimes charges.

The US, UK, Albania and Malta near nan room wherever nan Security Council gathering was being held, while nan US and UK blocked a webcast of nan event.

The ICC accuses her of illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

Moscow says nan warrants, against Ms Lvova-Belova and President Vladimir Putin, are not valid arsenic Russia is not a signatory to nan pact establishing nan ICC.

It does not contradict nan evacuations, but presents them arsenic a humanitarian run to thief abandoned children.

The walkout took spot arsenic France's UN ngo issued a connection connected behalf of 50 personnel countries condemning "the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, arsenic good arsenic different sedate violations against children committed by Russian forces successful Ukraine".

Explaining nan determination to artifact nan webcast of nan Russian event, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Ms Lvova-Belova should not person "an world podium to dispersed disinformation and to effort to take sides her horrible actions that are taking spot successful Ukraine".

Ms Lvova-Belova said successful her position that astir 5 cardinal Ukrainians had travelled to Russia since February past year, erstwhile nan penetration began, including 700,000 children.