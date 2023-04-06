Masked Singer Reveals Who's Competing Against Dandelion On Space Night

51 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Masked Singer Reveals Who's Competing Against Dandelion On Space Night

The Masked Singer play 9's Dandelion precocious to nan adjacent round. Now she takes connected 2 caller competitors during Masked Singer successful Space Night.

The Masked Singer Season 9's Dandelion

On The Masked Singer season 9's WB Movie Night, Dandelion knocked Dee Snider's Doll retired of nan competition, and she's astir to look 2 caller contestants for Space Night. Dandelion stunned nan assemblage and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger pinch her beautiful rendition of "Over nan Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz. After Dee was unmasked, Dandelion and Mantis faced disconnected successful nan Battle Royale, singing "(I've Got a) Golden Ticket" from Willy Wonka & nan Chocolate Factory. Dandelion won nan round, but Robin saved Mantis pinch nan Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

In a teaser for The Masked Singer season 9's Space Night, shared by Masked Singer Videos on YouTube, Dandelion's 2 caller competitors were revealed: UFO and Lamp.

These are besides nan last 2 caller contestants of nan season, since The Masked Singer's Space Night is nan past information of nan title earlier nan quarterfinals. The preview originates pinch Ken floating done nan aerial supra nan different panelists, saying, "Houston, we person a problem!" A voiceover past announces, "FOX Wednesday, The Masked Singer successful abstraction brings 2 caller cosmic travelers."

The Masked Singer Panelists Have No More Saves

The Masked Singer Season 9's UFO, Dandelion and Lamp

The Masked Singer season 9 contestant UFO is past shown saying, "I'm known successful nan full galaxy." The voiceover continues, "Who will beryllium a astonishment blast-off?" Robin believes Lamp mightiness beryllium Tara Reid, while Nicole still thinks Dandelion is Zooey Deschanel aft guessing her past week. Ken wonders if UFO is Kendall Jenner. Next, big Nick Cannon says, "Taking nan abstraction shuttle location is..." arsenic each 3 contestants are shown. Because nan panelists utilized their last Ding Dong Keep It On Bell prevention connected Mantis, 2 of nan 3 competitors will time off connected Space Night, pinch only 1 advancing to nan quarterfinals.

The Masked Singer's UFO and Lamp are 2 of nan astir unsocial costumes of nan season. UFO is dressed wholly successful metallic and has a azygous agleam greenish oculus pinch achromatic eyelashes. Her skirt is simply a UFO pinch reddish lights, and she's wearing metallic thigh-high boots. Lamp is simply a Tiffany-style ray fixture whose look is connected her colorful shade. Her assemblage represents nan bottommost of nan lamp. She is dressed successful bronze clothing, pinch bell-bottom pants. These costumes are different from nan animal, plant, food, and magical animal ones that person been utilized successful nan past.

The victor of this last Masked Singer information will move connected to nan quarterfinals to compete against Macaw, California Roll, and nan victor of nan prevention information (Medusa, Gargoyle, aliases Mantis). The Masked Singer play 9 has had immoderate of nan champion talent yet, arsenic these competitors person raised nan barroom for performances connected nan show. No matter what happens, The Masked Singer's Space Night is judge to beryllium retired of this world.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays astatine 8 p.m. EDT connected FOX.

Source: Masked Singer Videos/YouTube

More
Source Screenrant

Related Article

Best Xbox 360 Games (Updated 2023)

Best Xbox 360 Games (Updated 2023)

33 minutes ago
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Breakdown: If I Could Turn Back Time

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Breakdown: If I Could Turn Back Time

34 minutes ago
15 Cool Time Loop Movies, Ranked

15 Cool Time Loop Movies, Ranked

35 minutes ago
Why Is Bowser's Peaches Song So Catchy?! Jack Black Makes The Case For A Mario Musical

Why Is Bowser's Peaches Song So Catchy?! Jack Black Makes The Case For A Mario Musical

35 minutes ago
First Contact Day Failed: 7 Star Trek News We Still Don't Know

First Contact Day Failed: 7 Star Trek News We Still Don't Know

35 minutes ago
Boruto's Version of Attack on Titan's Founding Titan is Absolutely Tragic

Boruto's Version of Attack on Titan's Founding Titan is Absolutely Tragic

35 minutes ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

19 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

18 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.