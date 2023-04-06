Masked Singer Reveals Who's Competing Against Dandelion On Space Night

On The Masked Singer season 9's WB Movie Night, Dandelion knocked Dee Snider's Doll retired of nan competition, and she's astir to look 2 caller contestants for Space Night. Dandelion stunned nan assemblage and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger pinch her beautiful rendition of "Over nan Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz. After Dee was unmasked, Dandelion and Mantis faced disconnected successful nan Battle Royale, singing "(I've Got a) Golden Ticket" from Willy Wonka & nan Chocolate Factory. Dandelion won nan round, but Robin saved Mantis pinch nan Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

In a teaser for The Masked Singer season 9's Space Night, shared by Masked Singer Videos on YouTube, Dandelion's 2 caller competitors were revealed: UFO and Lamp.

These are besides nan last 2 caller contestants of nan season, since The Masked Singer's Space Night is nan past information of nan title earlier nan quarterfinals. The preview originates pinch Ken floating done nan aerial supra nan different panelists, saying, "Houston, we person a problem!" A voiceover past announces, "FOX Wednesday, The Masked Singer successful abstraction brings 2 caller cosmic travelers."

The Masked Singer Panelists Have No More Saves

The Masked Singer season 9 contestant UFO is past shown saying, "I'm known successful nan full galaxy." The voiceover continues, "Who will beryllium a astonishment blast-off?" Robin believes Lamp mightiness beryllium Tara Reid, while Nicole still thinks Dandelion is Zooey Deschanel aft guessing her past week. Ken wonders if UFO is Kendall Jenner. Next, big Nick Cannon says, "Taking nan abstraction shuttle location is..." arsenic each 3 contestants are shown. Because nan panelists utilized their last Ding Dong Keep It On Bell prevention connected Mantis, 2 of nan 3 competitors will time off connected Space Night, pinch only 1 advancing to nan quarterfinals.

The Masked Singer's UFO and Lamp are 2 of nan astir unsocial costumes of nan season. UFO is dressed wholly successful metallic and has a azygous agleam greenish oculus pinch achromatic eyelashes. Her skirt is simply a UFO pinch reddish lights, and she's wearing metallic thigh-high boots. Lamp is simply a Tiffany-style ray fixture whose look is connected her colorful shade. Her assemblage represents nan bottommost of nan lamp. She is dressed successful bronze clothing, pinch bell-bottom pants. These costumes are different from nan animal, plant, food, and magical animal ones that person been utilized successful nan past.

The victor of this last Masked Singer information will move connected to nan quarterfinals to compete against Macaw, California Roll, and nan victor of nan prevention information (Medusa, Gargoyle, aliases Mantis). The Masked Singer play 9 has had immoderate of nan champion talent yet, arsenic these competitors person raised nan barroom for performances connected nan show. No matter what happens, The Masked Singer's Space Night is judge to beryllium retired of this world.

