Massive Discounts On Samsung Gaming Monitors For Prime Day For All Budgets

A bully gaming show mightiness beryllium 1 of those awesome purchases that you've been hesitant about, but pinch Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12, 2023) successful afloat swing, now is simply a bully clip to cheque retired a wide action of gaming monitors sloppy of your budget. Samsung has a large roster of monitors connected sale, covering each value ranges and various features, each of which we've listed and linked below. We've besides included immoderate of nan cardinal features of each show successful lawsuit you're looking for definite specs specified arsenic resolution, refresh rate, surface size, facet ratio, and more.

There are immoderate existent doorbusters included successful nan Samsung show Prime Day sale, and we've bolded ones we deliberation are peculiarly great, 1 of which is nan 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor--it's presently 50% off, going from $1,000 MSRP down to $500 for Prime Day. It's a immense surface outfitted pinch HDR600, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms consequence time. More budget-friendly options for illustration nan 24-inch Odyssey G32A offers 1080p pinch a super-high 165Hz refresh complaint spell for conscionable $150 (down from $250). But nan champion mid-range bargain is nan 27-inch G50A 4K monitor that features HDR10, 165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync--it's presently going for $250 (previously $400) and is an fantabulous prime if want to make nan jump to 4K.

If you've been willing successful an 21:9 display, nan ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor is disposable for $266 (down from $380) and rocks a 34-inch sheet astatine 1440p solution and 100Hz refresh complaint to boot. Now, if you really want to shot out, nan 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K curved monitor is "only" $2,000 (originally $3,500), but connected nan much superior gaming broadside nan 34-inch OLED Odyssey G85SB is nan fastest ultrawide show disposable featuring 1440p resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and a uncommon 0.03ms consequence time.

You tin find each nan Samsung gaming show deals for Prime Day linked beneath pinch a little rundown of their features. We person plentifulness of different PC gaming hardware deals truthful beryllium judge to cheque retired our roundup of nan best prebuilt gaming PC sales and nan best gaming laptop deals going connected for Prime Day.

Gaming Monitors Under $200 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G32A is simply a budget-friendly gaming show pinch a super-fast refresh complaint and consequence time.

Samsung S33A (22-inch, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $100 ($165)

Samsung T35F (27-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $130 ($220)

Samsung Odyssey G32A (24-inch, 1080p, 165Hz) -- $150 ($250)

Samsung T37F (24-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $150 ($170)

Samsung FT45 (24-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $170 ($190)

Samsung CR50 (27-inch curved, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $180 ($230)

Gaming Monitors Under $300 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G50A is $150 disconnected and is nan cleanable introduction into 4K gaming monitors.

Samsung S61B (27-inch IPS, 1440p, 75Hz) -- $210 ($250)

Samsung S39C (32-inch curved, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $230 ($300)

Samsung M50C w/ smart features (27-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $230 ($280)

Samsung S40A (27-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $243 ($280)

Samsung Odyssey G50A (27-inch HDR, 4K, 165Hz) -- $250 ($400)

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 21:9 Ultrawide (34-inch, 1440p, 100Hz) -- $266 ($380)

Samsung UJ59 (32-inch, 4K, 60Hz) -- $270 ($340)

Samsung Odyssey G51C (27-inch HDR, 1440p, 165Hz) -- $270 ($350)

Samsung M50C (Black) w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $270 ($300)

Samsung M50C (White) w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $270 ($300)

Samsung M70B w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 4K, 60Hz) -- $280 ($400)

Samsung ViewFinity S60A (27-inch HDR, 1440p, 75Hz) -- $300 ($353)

Gaming Monitors Under $500 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is 50% disconnected and packs a ton of high-end features pinch a 43-inch screen.

Samsung M80B w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 4K, 60Hz) -- $400 ($700)

Samsung Odyssey G7 (27-inch, 1440p, 240Hz) -- $450 ($700)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (43-inch HDR, 4K, 144Hz) -- $500 ($1,000)

Samsung Odyssey G65B (32-inch HDR, 4K, 240Hz) -- $500 ($800)

High-End Gaming Monitors for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is connected nan highest extremity of monitors for Prime Day.