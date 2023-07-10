Massive Gaming Celebrates Global Launch of House of Blackjack with USDC Earning Race

[PRESS RELEASE – Sydney, Australia, July 10th, 2023]

Massive Gaming has announced nan motorboat of House of Blackjack, a realistic Vegas-style online blackjack game. To people nan milestone, Massive Gaming is hosting an Unlimited USDC Earning Race pinch Free Bonus Rewards. The arena offers players nan chance to triumph a full prize excavation of astatine slightest $6,000 worthy of Gems and USDC.

The arena intends to prosecute players successful a thrilling title while providing them pinch breathtaking prize rewards. The full prize excavation whitethorn summation arsenic much participants subordinate nan event, adding to nan excitement and competitiveness.

Players reaching Weekly Chest level 6 aliases supra will person further Gems, pinch a 100% guaranteed reward. The apical 80 players who gain nan astir USDC by playing House of Blackjack will stock a prize excavation of $3,000 USDC. Players tin unlock further rewards by inviting friends to subordinate House of Blackjack. The much friends invited, nan greater nan distribution of rewards up to a full prize of $2,100 of Gems.

House of Blackjack boasts GLI RNG certification, ensuring adjacent and unbiased gameplay. It offers an extended scope of Blackjack 21 tourney content, allowing players to acquisition thrilling competitions and trial their skills against opponents worldwide. Additionally, House of Blackjack includes a unrecorded look chat feature, enabling players to prosecute pinch opponents successful real-time and enhancing nan societal facet of gameplay.

Embracing innovation, House of Blackjack adopts a decentralized Play and Earn system, empowering players to gain rewards while enjoying nan game. The integration of USDC ensures seamless and unafraid transactions, offering players a convenient and trustworthy gaming experience.

The latest news and developments from Massive Gaming tin beryllium recovered connected their official homepage. House of Blackjack is now disposable for download connected Google Play and nan App Store, providing an immersive Vegas-style blackjack experience.

House of Blackjack Download Links:

Google & Apple Store | Mycard APK

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming is an connection of NEOWIZ, focused connected nan accumulation and publication of crypto-enabled games and services. Learn much astatine Massive Gaming’s Medium.

Massive Gaming is nan root of this content. Cryptocurrency investments and gaming impact risks, and participants should understand and measure them independently. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The accusation does not represent finance proposal aliases an connection to invest.