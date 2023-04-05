Masters 2023: Everything to know about the 'Tradition Unlike Any Other'

For nan 87th time, players will tee disconnected astatine Augusta National Golf Club for a chance astatine earning golf's largest bragging right: being a Masters Champion.

The Masters is dubbed "A Tradition Unlike Any Other" for very bully reason, arsenic nan Green Jacket is nan astir prized possession successful golf.

The Champions Dinner occurred connected Tuesday, arsenic it has each twelvemonth since 1952; nan Par 3 Contest was a deed erstwhile again, arsenic has been nan lawsuit since 1960; and connected Thursday morning, past champions will deed nan honorary tee shot, arsenic has been believe for 60 years, to officially statesman nan tournament.

With nan talent level successful play astatine an all-time high, and this year's tourney not being without controversy, present is everything to cognize astir nan 2023 Masters.

Raindrops autumn connected nan Masters logo seen connected a play cart during a believe information anterior to nan Masters astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected Nov. 11, 2020 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When's nan tournament?

The first information tees disconnected Thursday morning, and nan victor is slated to beryllium crowned connected Sunday. Weather is decidedly making things tricky astatine nan moment, arsenic The Augusta Chronicle notes that according to Weather.com, nan 2023 forecast appears ominous pinch an 84% chance of rainfall Friday, 94% Saturday and 60% connected Sunday.

If things do not spell arsenic planned, this year's victor could beryllium decided connected Monday for nan first clip since 1983.

The first group tees disconnected astatine 8 a.m. ET connected Thursday.

Who's defending nan title?

Scottie Scheffler took location nan 2022 Masters, his first major, and is nan dense favourite to triumph it again, rightfully so. Simply put, Scheffler is connected different satellite correct now.

The 26-year-old conscionable won THE PLAYERS Championship past month, and he took location nan Waste Management Phoenix Open backmost successful February. Those are astir apt nan 2 astir celebrated non-major events, truthful Scheffler already has immoderate acquisition handling nan pressure. He has 7 Top-10s, has made nan trim successful each 10 of his tournaments played, and has vanished tied for 4th aliases amended successful each of his past 3 tournaments.

With a victory, Scheffler would go nan first back-to-back victor since Tiger Woods defended his title successful 2001.

Scottie Scheffler poses pinch nan Masters trophy during nan Green Jacket Ceremony aft winning nan Masters astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 10, 2022 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Are LIV Golfers allowed to play?

Indeed, and they will beryllium connected site. That has really been modular believe for each fields since LIV Golf began past year, arsenic fields really are not PGA-sanctioned tournaments. Six erstwhile champions defected to LIV and will look to adhd to their greenish overgarment collection: Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), and Charl Schwartzel (2011).

This is nan first Masters held since players defected for nan Saudi-backed league, but Augusta announced backmost successful December it will not barroom immoderate LIV Golfers from nan tournament.

"Regrettably, caller actions person divided men's master play by diminishing nan virtues of nan crippled and nan meaningful legacies of those who built it," Augusta National Golf Club president Fred Ridley wrote astatine nan time. "Although we are disappointed successful these developments, our attraction is to grant nan contented of bringing together a preeminent section of golfers this coming April."

Phil Mickelson, right, talks pinch his caddie Tim Mickelson, left, and warms up connected nan believe area during a believe information anterior to nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 4, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Is Tiger playing?

Yes. It will beryllium nan five-time Masters winner's 2nd tourney this twelvemonth aft conscionable hardly making nan trim astatine nan Genesis Invitational past month, en way to a T-45 finish.

Woods noted that pinch surgeries positive wear-and-tear positive age, his clip successful Augusta is moving out.

"I don't cognize really galore much I person successful me," nan 47-year-old said earlier this week. "I cognize much guys connected nan Champions Tour than I do nan regular tour," Woods said.

Who tin beryllium a first-time winner?

Well, a batch of people, but possibly nan 1 who is astir hopeless for a greenish overgarment is Rory McIlroy.

In 2011, McIlroy entered nan last information pinch a four-shot lead, but changeable an eight-over 80 connected Sunday, placing his T-15. His 80 remains nan worst people successful a last information by a leader.

McIlroy has won 4 fields since past (including nan U.S. Open later that year), but nary since 2014, and he still awaits nan triumph astatine nan Masters. He has vanished Top 10 successful 7 of his past 9 trips to Augusta, but has yet to get complete nan hump.

With a win, McIlroy will go conscionable nan 5th subordinate to gain nan Grand Slam (winning each 4 majors), joining Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods. Bobby Jones won nan original expansive slam by taking location nan U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and The Amateur.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for young patrons aft competing successful nan par 3 title anterior to nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 5, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justun Thomas, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Max Homa, and LIV's Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau each are besides vying for their first triumph successful Georgia.