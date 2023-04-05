The Masters instituted a 36-hole trim successful 1957. Until 1961, it was nan debased 40 players and ties moving connected for nan last 2 rounds. From 1962-2012, it was nan debased 44 players and ties and those wrong 10 strokes of nan leader. From 2013-2019, nan debased 50 players and ties and those wrong 10 strokes of nan leader qualified for nan last 36 holes. Beginning successful 2020, nan debased 50 players and ties suffice for nan last 36 holes.

Who has made nan astir cuts astatine nan Masters?

Jack Nicklaus holds nan grounds for astir Masters cuts made pinch 37, followed by Fred Couples and Gary Player who each made nan trim 30 times.

Raymond Floyd and Bernhard Langer made nan trim 27 times each, followed by Phil Mickelson (26), Ben Crenshaw (25) and Tom Watson (24). Billy Casper, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods each made nan trim 23 times.

Most consecutive Masters cuts

Fred Couples and Gary Player stock nan grounds of 23 consecutive cuts made astatine nan Masters. Couples' streak went from 1983-2007 and Player's from 1959-1982 (Player missed nan tourney successful 1973 because of a aesculapian issue).Tiger Woods has made 22 consecutive cuts from 1997-2022 and will subordinate a stock for nan grounds if he makes nan trim this year.

Tom Watson made 21 consecutive cuts from 1975-1995 and and Bernhard Langer (1984-2002) and Gene Littler (1961-1980) each made 19 consecutive cuts.

Highest and lowest Masters trim scores

The lowest trim people of 143 (1 nether par) sent players to nan play rounds astatine nan Masters successful 2020. The highest trim people of 154 (10 complete par) was bully capable successful 1982. The mean trim people astatine nan Masters is 148.44.

This article primitively appeared connected Augusta Chronicle: Masters trim norm 2023: Here's really galore players make nan cut