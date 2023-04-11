Masters dealing with inclement weather; second round twice suspended

The 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club has not gone disconnected without a hitch.

Play was suspended Friday astatine 3:07 p.m. ET owed to inclement weather, and nan grounds were evacuated.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States plays a changeable connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Play resumed astatine 3:38 p.m. aft conscionable a 21-minute hold but was suspended erstwhile again astatine 4:22 p.m.

Tee times for nan second round were moved up by 30 minutes owed to nan upwind threat.

LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka is successful nan lead aft shooting a 5-under 67 Friday and is 12-under par for nan tournament.

Behind Koepka sits nan world's third-ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, and amateur Sam Bennett.

Chris Kirk of nan United States plays his changeable from nan 10th tee during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Koepka changeable a 65, finishing his information pinch 2 birdies.

"Love to decorativeness pinch 2 birdies for illustration that," Koepka said aft nan round. "Just benignant of hopefully thrust that into tomorrow. You know, putting good, driving it well, conscionable benignant of build disconnected each those things, and get myself, you know, successful contention pinch 9 to spell connected Sunday. That's nan full goal."

Koepka has said successful nan past he only cares astir winning golf’s awesome tournaments and said Thursday location is simply a quality successful really he prepares for fields compared to regular tournaments.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States connected nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I deliberation there's decidedly a difference," Koepka said. "There's a quality successful benignant of my demeanor. Everybody connected my squad down nan scenes says they tin spot from nan infinitesimal we onshore astatine a major, present astatine Augusta, I get benignant of quiet. I'm very – I'm not talking. I'm very focused, disciplined, driven.

"There's only really a mates things I attraction astir … going to activity retired and going to play golf, and that's it erstwhile we're here. And thing other really matters. It's afloat attraction connected this and trying to locomotion retired of present pinch a greenish jacket."