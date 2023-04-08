Masters Golf Tournament Suspended By Falling Trees In Spectator Area

1 hour ago
It was character clip alternatively of tee clip Friday astatine nan 87th Masters play tournament successful Augusta, Georgia.

The venerated tourney was suspended this day aft respective trees collapsed down connected nan people adjacent nan spectator area. No injuries were reported.

Tournament officials said 3 trees were blown complete connected nan near broadside of spread 17 because of wind. That meant nan matches were”officially suspended for nan remainder of nan day” and nan grounds were evacuated. The tourney will resume connected Saturday astatine 8 AM ET.

The unrecorded telecast captured nan infinitesimal nan trees fell. Despite dozens of spectators successful nan area, nan trees missed nan crowds.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms successful Augusta connected Friday afternoon, but did not bespeak immoderate precocious upwind warnings.

At nan clip play was suspended, Brooks Koepka lead nan section astatine -12.

