Masters leader Brooks Koepka avoids penalty after first-round controversy

Brooks Koepka has dominated the Masters truthful far, but immoderate judge that his lead should beryllium shed by a mates strokes.

On nan par-five 15th spread during nan first round, it appeared arsenic though aft his robust shot, his caddie, Ricky Elliott, mouthed "Five" seemingly toward Gary Woodland's caddy, Brennan Little, informing him that Koepka had utilized a 5 iron.

If that were nan case, Koepka should person been assessed a two-shot punishment for sharing nine accusation pinch different competitor.

The golfer could besides beryllium seen showing 5 fingers, starring to further speculation, but he besides was taking his mitt disconnected successful nan process, truthful it could person been an inadvertent five-finger hold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks Koepka reacts to his birdie connected nan 18th greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

However, nan Masters Tournament Committee deemed that nary norm had been broken.

"Following nan completion of Brooks Koepka’s round, nan Committee questioned his caddie and others successful nan group astir a imaginable incident connected No. 15," nan committee said successful a statement. "All progressive were adamant that nary proposal was fixed aliases requested. Consequently, nan Committee wished that location was nary breach of nan Rules."

Koepka and Woodland some birdied nan hole, arsenic nan erstwhile went connected to sprout a 7-under 65.

Despite nan ruling, immoderate analysts consciousness that nan committee sewage it wrong.

Brooks Koepka, near and Gary Woodland look connected from nan 2nd greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Thursday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MASTERS ROUND 1: JON RAHM FIGHTS BACK FROM BRUTAL START; LIV'S BROOKS KOEPKA ATOP CROWDED LEADERBOARD

"It’s very obvious," Paul McGinley said connected Golf Channel. "Anybody looking astatine those pictures, it’s very evident what happens. It’s staggering that they denied it, because nan video grounds is there."

McGinley did statement that it's "common practice" for players and caddies to stock accusation discreetly for advice.

Collin Morikawa was besides successful nan mediate of his ain ungraded connected Thursday, but he put a speedy extremity to any cheating rumors.

Brooks Koepka reacts to his birdie connected nan 18th greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four-time awesome champion continued his power connected Friday pinch a bogey-free 67, entering moving time astatine -12. When he entered nan clubhouse Friday, he was nan leader by 5 strokes.