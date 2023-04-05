Masters Round 1: Jon Rahm fights back from brutal start; LIV's Brooks Koepka atop crowded leaderboard

The tradition dissimilar immoderate other is backmost and amended than ever.

Jon Rahm stormed backmost aft a nightmarish start, Brooks Koepka is putting LIV Golf connected his backmost and Tiger Woods is backmost astatine Augusta.

Here's everything to cognize astir nan first information of nan Masters:

Jon Rahm's comeback

Rahm reached nan first spread successful regulation, but a sadistic four-putt opened up his scorecard pinch a double bogey.

Jon Rahm of Spain waves aft his putt connected nan 18th spread during nan first information of nan Masters astatine Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 6, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It's nary fluke he's of nan favorites to triumph his first greenish jacket. Rahm was unconscious for nan remainder of nan afternoon, going nine-under nan remainder of nan day.

Rahm answered his double pinch back-to-back birdies, and aft different 1 connected seven, he eagled eight, and it was a full caller shot game. After 4 consecutive pars, he birdied 4 of his last six holes and entered nan clubhouse tied for nan lead pinch Viktor Hovland aft a 7-under 65. It's nan lowest people successful Masters history aft a subordinate opening pinch a double-bogey aliases worse.

Welcome back, Brooks Koepka

Koepka was 1 of nan biggest names to defect to LIV Golf past year, and this is his first Masters since then. He's missed nan trim successful his erstwhile 2 appearances aft finishing tied for 2nd successful 2019.

Not galore of nan LIV players did much, but Koepka's sanction is astatine nan apical of nan leaderboard, on pinch Rahm and Viktor Hovland, astatine 7 under. Koepka birdied nan last 2 holes of nan time to scope that number.

Brooks Koepka of nan United States reacts to his birdie connected nan 18th greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 6, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Despite his arguable move to nan LIV, Koepka's been nether nan radar. But it's nary concealed Koepka goes into a different mode successful majors. Last twelvemonth was a different story. He missed 2 cuts and vanished tied for 55th astatine nan PGA Championship and past 55th astatine nan U.S. Open.

In Netflix's "Free Swing," he did not awkward distant from speaking astir his caller struggles. Now, successful his eighth Masters, he's looking to get backmost to his power of 2017 to 2019.

Tiger Woods' up-and-down afternoon

Woods changeable an up-and-down 74 successful nan first information Thursday, his 5th information of competitory play this year.

Woods bogeyed 3 of his first 7 holes but birdied 8 to get to 2 over. He played moreover play nan remainder of nan round.

Tiger Woods of nan United States plays a changeable from a bunker connected nan 18th spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 6, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After bogeying 11 to statesman Amen Corner, Woods birdied some 15 and 16, nan first of which came connected a 30-foot putt connected nan par 5. But, aft hitting back-to-back bunkers connected 18, he had to settee for a bogey to decorativeness his round.

Woods' likelihood of winning a sixth greenish overgarment look slim, but a triumph would necktie him pinch Jack Nicklaus for nan astir ever.

Woods has precocious to Saturday successful 22 consecutive Masters he has played and has not missed nan trim since 1996. If he makes nan trim Friday, he will necktie nan grounds for astir consecutive cuts made astatine nan tournament, joining Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Other notes

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler eagled nan 2nd spread of nan time but cooled disconnected by going 2 nether for nan remaining 16 holes. He vanished pinch a 4-under 68.

Still connected his quest for his first greenish jacket, Rory McIlroy again had a slow first round. Five birdies, 3 bogeys and a double each adhd up to an moreover 72 for nan 33-year-old.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts connected nan 18th greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club April 6, 2023, successful Augusta, Ga. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Hovland's 65 is nan lowest people by anyone paired pinch Woods. Not galore players invited nan crowd Tiger brings along, but nan Norwegian seems to beryllium handling it conscionable fine.

Sam Bennett is 4 under. Never heard of him? Well, it's because he's an amateur. Bennett attends Texas A&M and earned a travel to nan tourney by winning nan U.S. Amateur astatine Ridgewood Country Club successful Paramus. That triumph besides earned him an exemption to The Open Championship later this year. He vanished tied for 49th astatine nan U.S. Open past year.

Oh, and Fred Couples changeable a 1 under. The fable continues.