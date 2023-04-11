Masters Round 2: Brooks Koepka dominates again, Jon Rahm's hot start cut short as play is suspended

The 2nd information of the Masters was suspended Friday day owed to inclement upwind that caused 3 trees to autumn astatine Augusta National Golf Club.

When play was halted, Brooks Koepka held a three-shot lead complete Jon Rahm.

Here's a recap of nan abbreviated 2nd time of nan tournament:

Is Brooks Koepka back?

Koepka’s bogey-free 67 gave him a five-shot lead entering nan clubhouse connected Friday. It was thing overwhelmingly spectacular, but he took advantage of nan par-fives. In fact, nan full -5 connected his scorecard came connected those holes (three birdies, 1 eagle), arsenic he parred everything else.

Brooks Koepka looks connected from nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Koepka has conscionable 1 bogey successful his first 36 holes to spell on pinch 11 full birds. After missing nan trim past year, Koepka’s power truthful acold looks for illustration that of his aged aforesaid erstwhile he won 4 fields successful a 23-month span.

His lead shrunk pinch Rahm's superb play (more connected him shortly), but Koepka has put himself arsenic nan unrecorded favourite to don a greenish overgarment for nan first time.

A assemblage kid is correct connected Koepka's tail

Not galore had heard of Sam Bennett earlier Thursday, but he’s quickly becoming a family name.

Bennett changeable a 4-under 68 for nan 2nd consecutive day, putting him astatine -8 for nan tourney and successful sole possession of 3rd place.

Sam Bennett reacts connected nan 18th greenish during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

So why person we ne'er heard of him? Well, he's an amateur retired of Texas A&M.

Goal number 1 is complete — he will person nan champion people of an amateur. But now, he's successful legit contention.

"I've sewage a play tourney I tin spell retired location and win," he said aft nan round.

Jon Rahm's momentum stopped

Tied for nan lead aft information one, Rahm knew he had business to return attraction of aft Koepka's stellar 2nd round.

Well, he birdied his first 7 holes, and past birdied 8 and 9 to get to 3 strokes back.

However, that's erstwhile nan winds picked up, which resulted successful several trees falling down. The Masters officially announced Friday day that nan tourney would beryllium suspended owed to inclement weather.

Jon Rahm gestures aft his putt connected nan sixth spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rahm will play 27 holes connected Saturday, but his first 9 tin put him successful a bully spot earlier he originates his 3rd information later successful nan day.

Other notes

Sandy Lyle received a opinionated ovation stepping up nan 18th hole. The 1988 greenish overgarment victor was playing successful his last Masters tournament, nan 42nd of his career.

Speaking of legends, Tiger Woods (+2) is presently sitting correct connected nan trim line, arsenic he is moreover done 11 holes.