Masters suspended after massive trees fall at Augusta National, all patrons avoid injury

4 days ago
The 2nd information of the Masters has been suspended owed to inclement upwind that caused 3 trees to autumn astatine nan tournament.

The scary segment took spot adjacent nan 17th tee box during nan ongoing tourney successful Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters confirmed location were nary injuries.

Course officials look complete fallen trees connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday.

Course officials look complete fallen trees connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Play had been halted for 21 minutes earlier successful nan time earlier resuming.

The character thankfully fell successful beforehand of nan tee box, wherever patrons usually would not stand. 

Course officials look complete fallen trees connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 07, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look complete fallen trees connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 07, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Two of nan trees were uprooted owed to nan winds, and they took down a third.

"Play Suspended" is posted connected nan leaderboard arsenic fallen trees are seen connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday

"Play Suspended" is posted connected nan leaderboard arsenic fallen trees are seen connected nan 17th spread during nan 2nd information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club successful Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka (-12) presently holds a three-shot lead complete Jon Rahm, who completed conscionable 9 holes connected nan day.

