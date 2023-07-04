Matildas stars waiting on whether FIFA will allow Australian Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup

By Kristy Williams For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:48 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 05:48 BST, 4 July 2023

The Matildas will eagerly await a determination from FIFA connected whether nan Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags tin beryllium displayed successful stadiums during nan Women's World Cup.

Indigenous brace Kyah Simon and Lydia Williams and their Matildas teammates famously posed pinch nan Aboriginal emblem earlier kick-off of their first group crippled against New Zealand astatine nan Tokyo Olympics successful 2021.

Several of nan Matildas person antecedently spoken astir Cathy Freeman draping nan Aboriginal emblem astir her cervix astatine Stadium Australia aft her triumph astatine nan 2000 Sydney Olympics arsenic a defining infinitesimal successful their childhoods.

The New York Times past week reported FIFA intends to bent Indigenous flags successful stadiums, while nan game's governing assemblage has already confirmed 1 of nan 8 armbands disposable for captains to deterioration astatine this month's tourney is simply a reddish 'Unite for Indigenous Peoples' option.

Simon, a personnel of FA's National Indigenous Advisory Group, wouldn't beryllium drawn specifically connected what she hoped to spot successful stadiums, fixed FIFA is still moving done nan situation.

Matildas players airs pinch nan Aboriginal emblem up of their crippled astatine nan Tokyo Olympics successful 2021 against New Zealand

Kyah Simon, a proud Anaiwan woman, said being capable to clasp up nan Aboriginal emblem astatine games is simply a origin adjacent to her heart

Sam Kerr, pictured successful beforehand of nan Aussie emblem astatine Monday's squad announcement, will skipper nan Matildas astatine nan upcoming World Cup

But nan 32-year-old, a proud Anaiwan female who has fought backmost from an ACL tear to gain a World Cup berth connected location soil, has antecedently relished seeing members of her family successful nan stands pinch nan Aboriginal flag.

'For me, obviously, I'm proud of our civilization and our First Nations group successful nan country,' Simon told reporters connected Monday.

'Every awesome tournament, my family's travel on and brought their ain Aboriginal emblem and for maine that's evidently a portion of my history and my civilization and to spot my family successful nan crowd, evidently holding up nan emblem arsenic well, is thing that's adjacent to location for me.

'There's nary amended spot than being present connected location ungraded successful Australia to show our Indigenous First Nations civilization and practice and I'm hoping that group that travel from overseas tin spot that rich | civilization that we do person present and besides beryllium knowledgeable on nan way.'

FA had welcomed news of nan Indigenous Peoples armband and indicated it expected a determination connected nan flags this week.

'Football Australia is besides pleased to spot nan opportunity to recognise Indigenous Peoples arsenic 1 of nan causes identified by FIFA for its themed armbands pinch hosts Football Australia and New Zealand Football besides anticipating guidance from FIFA successful nan coming week successful narration to nan hanging of First Nations flags successful stadia during nan tournament,' FA said successful a connection connected Sunday.