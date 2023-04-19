Mattel launches Barbie with Down syndrome

A Barbie doll Flickr Commons/ Freddycat1

Toy institution Mattel Inc. has gradually been trying to cater to nan changing sensibilities of people. In its latest effort to make its Barbie dolls much inclusive and diverse, nan institution has launched its first Barbie doll representing a personification pinch Down syndrome.

The institution collaborated pinch nan National Down Syndrome Society to guarantee that nan doll accurately represents a personification pinch Down syndrome.

"We are proud to present a Barbie doll pinch Down syndrome to amended bespeak nan world astir america and further our committedness to celebrating inclusion done play," Lisa McKnight, nan executive vice president and world caput of Barbie and Dolls astatine Mattel, said successful a statement.

The institution has often been criticised for mounting unrealistic beauty standards for its dolls. However, that is changing now arsenic nan institution includes much divers dolls successful its collections.

"Our extremity is to alteration each children to spot themselves successful Barbie, while besides encouraging children to play pinch dolls who do not look for illustration themselves. Doll play extracurricular of a child's ain lived acquisition tin thatch knowing and build a greater consciousness of empathy, starring to a much accepting world," McKnight said.

The caller motorboat comes astatine a clip erstwhile Mattel is attempting to diversify its offerings successful nan midst of falling profits. The makers person besides tried to represent immoderate beingness characteristics of a personification pinch Down syndrome. Its bluish and yellowish dress pinch butterfly people represents nan colours and symbols associated pinch Down syndrome awareness.

The doll besides wears pinkish ankle ft orthotics that are worn by immoderate children pinch Down syndrome arsenic a support for their feet and ankles. Its pinkish necklace pinch 3 chevrons represents nan 3 copies of nan 21st chromosome responsible for nan condition. It will soon beryllium disposable astatine awesome retailers for $10.99.

Down syndrome is simply a lifelong familial information that causes developmental and intelligence delays successful individuals. The familial upset occurs erstwhile abnormal compartment section results successful other familial worldly from chromosome 21.

Chromosomes are DNA molecules recovered wrong nan nucleus of a cell. They find really a baby's encephalon and assemblage create during gestation and aft birth. Down syndrome is congenital, which intends that it is coming astatine birth. The information is established during conception and tin beryllium diagnosed during pregnancy.

Usually, babies are calved pinch 46 chromosomes. Babies pinch Down syndrome person an other transcript of 1 of these chromosomes, which is referred to arsenic chromosome 21. The aesculapian word for having an other transcript of a chromosome is "trisomy," therefore, Down syndrome is besides known arsenic Trisomy 21.

There are 3 types of Down syndrome: trisomy 21, mosaic Down syndrome, mosaicism, and translocation.

Women who are 35 years of property aliases older are much apt to acquisition a gestation affected by Down syndrome. A family history of Down syndrome aliases different chromosomal upset successful a genitor aliases related is besides considered a consequence facet for Down syndrome.

There's nary cure for Down syndrome; however, location are a wide assortment of support and acquisition programmes that tin thief group diagnosed pinch nan information and their families.

Governments and non-profits crossed nan world person been moving to raise consciousness astir nan subject. Mattel has besides jumped connected nan bandwagon pinch its latest launch. It has besides started making Barbie dolls pinch wheelchairs, vitiligo, proceeding aids, and prosthetic limbs. The doll pinch Down syndrome is portion of its 2023 Fashionistas line-up.

It has besides tried to see different ethnicities successful its collection. In 2017, it released its first-ever Barbie dressed successful a hijab. The doll was inspired by US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. She is nan first US jock to compete successful nan 2016 Rio Olympics wearing accepted Muslim headgear.