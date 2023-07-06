Matthew McConaughey and 'nervous' wife Camila allow son Levi to join Instagram for his birthday

Matthew McConaughey and woman Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their oldest boy Levi's 15th day by allowing him to officially subordinate societal media.

The Oscar victor and his woman revealed their gift July 7 successful a selfie video they jointly posted on Instagram. "Hey, buddy, your mama's a small tense coming astir 1 of nan gifts we are giving you," says McConaughey, arsenic Alves McConaughey nods successful agreement.

"Yes, we are allowing you, Levi, coming connected your 15th birthday, to subordinate nan societal media universe," says nan actor.

The couple, who tied nan knot successful 2012 and besides share a daughter, Vida, 13, and a younger son, Livingston, 10, uncover that they had been mulling complete nan determination astir Levi's societal media usage for 3 years. "All his friends person had it for a agelong time. We've been holding up," says Alves McConaughey.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" character past sings his son's praises, explaining why he's much than fresh to person an online presence.

"He knows who he is and he knows where's he going. I deliberation he tin grip it," he says. "He's sewage a awesome communicative to show and share."

"He judge does," adds Alves McConaughey.

"I want to fto each you each know, you're getting a very cool and respectful young man successful Levi McConaughey coming astatine you," says nan proud dad. "I dream you each tin do your champion to dainty him nan aforesaid way."

Camila Alves McConaughey pinch boy Levi and girl Vida astatine nan Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 past March successful Paris. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

McConaughey past shares saccharine words of encouragement to his son.

“Levi, bask nan adventure. Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself and what you put retired location and nan speech you get pinch group retired there,” he says, smiling.

“We emotion you. Happy birthday," he says, arsenic Alves McConaughey adds, “We emotion you, buddy. Happy birthday.”

The couple’s video concludes pinch Alves McConaughey clapping her hands and smiling nervously.

Fans popped into nan comments of nan pair’s station to praise their mindfulness astir their children’s societal media use.

“Good for you guys. More parents should person this rule,” wrote one.

“Good occupation parents!! Just allowed my youngest to participate into this large wide world arsenic well. Great post,” different commented.

Levi McConaughey made his charismatic Instagram debut nan aforesaid time erstwhile he shared a reel afloat of typical moments successful his life that originates pinch him introducing himself.

The montage shows Levi surfing, riding his motorcycle and hanging retired pinch his family. It includes a sample of his dad’s sound from nan 1993 cult deed movie “Dazed and Confused.”

The teen captioned his inaugural post, “Happy to beryllium here.”

Levi besides shared a saccharine shoutout to his parents in his Instagram stories. Over a screengrab from his parents' day tribute to him, he wrote, "Mamma and Papai convey you!!"