Mayans M.C. Season 5 Trailer: Final Ride For Sons Of Anarchy Spinoff

1 hour ago
A caller trailer for Mayans M.C. play 5 teases a grim last thrust for EZ Reyes arsenic nan early of his clip arsenic nan gang's leader hangs successful nan balance.

Mayans MC Season 5 Trailer

A caller Mayans M.C. season 5 trailer has teased nan grim last thrust of EZ Reyes and nan remainder of nan Mayans' Santo Padre charter arsenic nan show comes to a close. Mayans M.C. season 4 saw EZ slow emergence successful influence successful nan gang, becoming much power-hungry arsenic nan play progressed. The extremity of play 4, section 10 saw an chartless fig return gasoline and a lucifer to Soledad's heroin supply; their personality remains a mystery.

Now, FX has released a trailer for Mayans M.C. season 5 that highlights a dark, last thrust for EZ and nan remainder of nan crew.

In nan supra teaser, a acheronian unreality envelops nan gang, ending pinch EZ being grabbed by a skeleton from within. The trailer besides reveals that Mayans M.C. season 5, which will beryllium nan show's last, will premiere connected May 24.

What To Expect From Mayans M.C. Season 5

JD Pardo successful Mayans MC

Mayans M.C. season 5 is already group to return its characters down darker paths than nan bid has delved into before. Season 4, section 10 saw EZ garbage to springiness Bishop backmost nan title of Santo Padre president, alternatively offering nan erstwhile president nan position of his second-in-command. This followed EZ's crippled to push Alvarez retired of nan group aft he refused to garner a business narration pinch heroin trader Soledad, pinch a committedness that Bishop would go president again if he did.

Going into play 5, it appears nan Mayans M.C. pack will beryllium much fractured than ever before, pinch EZ's relative Angel trying to talk him down from his determination to return arsenic overmuch powerfulness arsenic he tin successful nan club. However, it appears EZ will garbage to beryllium reasoned pinch erstwhile nan bid returns, alternatively opting for a darker way that could lead nan nine to its downfall. There were besides galore characteristic deaths successful play 4, section 10, including nan Sons of Anarchy burning Manny alive, that will person inevitable ramifications going forward.

It's unclear if Mayans M.C. season 5 will person an ending wherever EZ comes retired connected top, but nan trailer doesn't look to bespeak this is nan plan. If anything, it seems arsenic though EZ will look down a tragic ending that will lead to much nonaccomplishment and nan demolition of nan Santo Padre charter than a happy resolution. However, thing tin beryllium known for definite until Mayans M.C. returns successful May.

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

