MCU: How Did Bucky Barnes Become The Winter Soldier?

Bucky Barnes is 1 of nan much beloved characters successful nan MCU canon, contempt really small he has appeared successful nan films compared to a batch of different characters. His preamble successful Phase 1's Captain America: The First Avenger gave audiences a look a Bucky earlier nan calamity of being captured by Hydra, while his later appearances successful nan MCU had him scope from a villain successful Captain America: The Winter Soldier to a leader erstwhile again by Avengers: Endgame. He moreover managed to get his ain Disney Plus bid alongside Sam Wilson aka nan Falcon, mostly owed to character Sebastian Stan's pre-existing chemistry and relationship pinch Anthony Mackie.

Obviously, Bucky's main characteristic arc successful nan MCU revolves astir him becoming (and yet trying to break free of) nan Winter Soldier, a deadly assassin who is fundamentally Hydra's sidesplitting machine. However, nan movies don't walk a ton of clip pinch Bucky during this time, only providing a fewer flashbacks and discourse clues based connected things he says astir his past. This begs nan question: what precisely happened to Bucky to move him into nan Winter Soldier, and what did he do during that clip period?

How Did Hydra Create The Winter Soldier?

It's evident from what is shown of Bucky's backstory that his translator into nan Winter Soldier progressive a batch of brainwashing, but what specifically did Hydra do to break him for illustration that? A batch of nan circumstantial answers to this travel from The Wakanda Files, a book released successful 2019 that explores a batch of nan technological advances seen successful nan MCU, including aged Hydra files collected by Shuri. In nan book, it states that nan Winter Soldier task was personally overseen by Dr. Armin Zola himself.

They took Bucky aft he fell from nan train successful The First Avenger and fundamentally nursed him backmost to health, though they did request to amputate his near arm. They made him a cybernetic metallic prosthetic to switch it, and Shuri believed that they exposed Bucky to gamma radiation to heighten his physique and make him stronger. They had to brainwash him successful bid to move him into a instrumentality that would do Hydra's bidding, but according to Zola's files, he was very resistant to nan brainwashing attempts. The brainwashing consisted of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), followed by definite keywords and phrases that would activate nan Winter Soldier programming successful his encephalon (and would return a very agelong clip to ever undo). Shuri says that nether Hydra's control, Bucky would beryllium successful a dream-like authorities wherever he would beryllium incapable to garbage orders.

What Did The Winter Soldier Do?

The Winter Soldier was kept cryogenically stiff for decades astatine a time, and Hydra would thaw him retired erstwhile they required usage of his services. One of his earliest missions was to assistance nan Soviet service successful nan Korean War, which is besides wherever he met and fought Isaiah Bradley, the U.S.'s first ace soldier. The Winter Soldier was often utilized to execute assassinations complete nan years, including that of President John F. Kennedy successful 1963. One of nan awesome different assassinations, successful position of nan MCU, that nan Winter Soldier committed was nan execution of Howard and Maria Stark, Tony Stark's parents. MCU fans will retrieve that this was a awesome crippled constituent successful Captain America: Civil War.

Natasha Romanoff, aka nan Black Widow, mentions having a run-in pinch nan Winter Soldier anterior to their gathering successful nan MCU timeline. While connected a ngo successful Iran, she and a atomic technologist she had been charged pinch protecting were attacked by nan Winter Soldier. Natasha was changeable done nan tummy and nan technologist was killed successful nan altercation. The Winter Soldier is besides shown attempting to assassinate Nick Fury during nan events of The Winter Soldier and faces disconnected against Steve Rogers astatine nan Triskelion, which are immoderate of his past acts arsenic an antagonistic characteristic successful nan MCU. Phase 3 into Phase 4 has Bucky Barnes effort and shed nan weight of his Winter Soldier personality and go much of a leader again.

How Did Bucky Break Free Of The Brainwashing?

Bucky really struggled pinch what Hydra did to his mind, and successful Civil War, he falls backmost nether that power again erstwhile Zemo utters his trigger words. By nan clip nan MCU gets to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he seems to person surgery free of nan brainwashing, but really he did truthful isn't clear astatine first. Eventually, nan show reveals that he was cured during nan clip he spent recovering successful Wakanda. The nonstop method isn't made explicit, but a reasonable conjecture is that Shuri developed immoderate benignant of de-patterning for his mind that would break nan power Hydra had complete him. This mightiness person progressive immoderate intensive activity that whitethorn person really broken him a spot mentally, which was basal to wholly region Hydra's clasp and rebuild his encephalon into thing that was genuinely his ain erstwhile again.

