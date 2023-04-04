MCU: What Does Doctor Strange’s Third Eye Mean?

Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness was rather dissimilar immoderate different Marvel movie that audiences had seen truthful far. To some, it seemed much for illustration a scary movie than a superhero flick, which makes consciousness since Sam Raimi was nan director, and is amended known for his scary movies. Doctor Strange 2 stepped up nan creepy facet by springiness nan eponymous leader a 3rd oculus connected his forehead astatine nan extremity of nan film. It seems arsenic if he has gotten into immoderate superior magic arsenic he took it upon himself to woody pinch things successful nan Mystic Arts that he shouldn’t person arsenic he battled nan Scarlet Witch.

There has only been 1 different characteristic successful Marvel Comics that has ever possessed nan Third Eye. Sinister Strange was capable to get nan oculus aft he utilized nan Darkhold of his beingness to Dreamwalk into different realities and termination his variants. Doctor Strange’s 3rd oculus was not an invention that they came up pinch successful nan 2nd movie, but really existed successful nan comics first, which proves really important this is for Stephen. Here’s everything fans of nan Marvel beingness request to cognize astir Strange’s 3rd eye.

What Does nan Third Eye Mean successful Doctor Strange 2?

Marvel Studios / Disney

In nan film, nan Strange pinch nan 3rd oculus is really an evil version of Doctor Strange. This type of Strange lives successful a collapsing beingness that has been corrupted by nan Darkhold. The Strange of our world and Sinister Strange conflict for entree to nan Darkhold. According to legend, anyone who sounds nan Darkhold is corrupted by its power. The Direct explains that nan full movie was showing really Wanda was affected by nan book, truthful fans are waiting to spot what will hap to Strange. He tells Wong that he feels fine, but erstwhile he leaves nan Sanctum, it is clear that nan Darkhold has done thing to him arsenic he becomes disoriented and successful pain.

Strange looks up during nan last scene, and audiences spot he has a 3rd eye. Unfortunately, nary mentation is fixed to what this 3rd oculus intends successful nan movie arsenic it ends abruptly afterward. It is normal for fans to presume that he has been corrupted successful immoderate measurement since Wanda fell prey to nan Darkhold. Also, it seems safe to opportunity that Strange's 3rd oculus is simply a manifestation of nan Darkhold. In nan comic books, nan 3rd oculus isn't seen arsenic thing straight related to being evil aliases making Strange evil.

What Does nan Third Eye Mean successful Marvel Comics?

Marvel Comics

In nan comics, nan 3rd oculus is really nan manifestation of nan Eye of Agamotto, which has been seen successful nan MCU before. In nan first Doctor Strange film, nan Eye of Agamotto is what's holding nan Time Stone, which is destroyed by Thanos on pinch nan Eye. Strange has repaired nan Eye successful nan movie and typically wears it arsenic an amulet. From clip to time, nan Eye tin beryllium seen arsenic a manifestation connected Strange's forehead which gives him typical powers.

Doctor Strange's 3rd oculus (the Eye of Agamotto) successful nan comics, according to Bustle, represents contented of nan sorcerer Agamotto and his Vishanti. The Eye allows him to spot nan existent intentions of his enemies and break down each magical illusions. The 3rd oculus was primitively seen arsenic a higher level of consciousness and could only beryllium possessed by those who are incorruptible. In nan MCU, it seems that they person decided to spell wholly successful nan other guidance of nan comics arsenic nan 3rd oculus appeared only aft Strange utilized nan Darkhold.

Is Doctor Strange Evil Now?

Marvel Studios

As from what viewers could see, it seems that Doctor Strange is successful power of his 3rd oculus during nan post-credit segment wherever Clea made her debut. However, this could each beryllium setup for an eventual uncover showing that Strange has go evil. In erstwhile Marvel movies, Stephen was shown to beryllium reckless pinch his limitless power, while besides being important to redeeming nan Multiverse. Evil Strange has been seen passim nan comics and a recurring taxable successful nan MCU, truthful nan 3rd oculus could beryllium hinting astatine his villainous future.

The Darkhold was destroyed, which gives Strange little of a chance of turning evil. However, Strange didn't request a book to make reckless decisions arsenic he does this each nan clip successful nan MCU for illustration giving Thanos nan Time Stone. During Doctor Strange 2, Inverse explains that it is clear location are evil versions of Strange successful nan Multiverse, truthful Earth-616's Strange whitethorn not person a clear-cut future. The 3rd oculus doesn't needfully beryllium that Strange has switched sides, but pinch Avengers: Secret Wars coming soon, this could beryllium precisely what Marvel is heading towards.

Could Agatha: Coven of Chaos Explain nan Third Eye?

Disney Platform Distribution

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is nan adjacent MCU shape that whitethorn explicate nan meaning aliases imaginable of Strange's 3rd eye. The show is bound to dive into nan effects of utilizing nan Darkhold, which was introduced by Agatha Harkness successful WandaVision. This doesn't needfully mean that Strange will moreover beryllium mentioned successful nan show, but it will bring caller magic users to nan Marvel universe. Coven of Chaos astatine champion will show immoderate different magic-user who was tainted by nan Darkhold conscionable for illustration Strange, and foreshadow his destiny successful nan MCU.