MEC to mediate in R37m Umlazi school project ‘hijacked by mafia’

A task to build further classrooms astatine a schoolhouse successful Umlazi, southbound of Durban, has stalled aft nan contractor abandoned nan building tract allegedly owed to threats from a section business forum.

The R37m project, to build 13 classrooms and specialised laboratories, was expected to commencement past year. However, only nan instauration for nan first artifact has been built.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for nationalist useful Sipho Nkosi visited nan tract connected a fact-finding ngo and to find a solution to nan impasse.

“We learnt that nan schoolhouse building is not progressing well. Only 14% of nan activity has been done for a task that started successful 2022. That is criminal. It intends nan spending of nan fund of R37.8m to build these structures is not going to beryllium spent successful nan allocated clip because conscionable supra R7m has been spent,” said Nkosi.

After his visit, Nkosi said he would effort to bring nan warring sides to nan negotiating table.

“I person been informed advancement is disrupted by business forums who are demanding work. We dream to get their names and counsel them that nan 30% they want is done negotiations pinch nan main contractor to subcontract,” he said.