Medics risk their lives In Bakhmut to treat Ukrainian soldiers and evacuate them

Medics consequence their lives In Bakhmut to dainty Ukrainian soldiers and evacuate them

The conflict complete nan eastbound Ukrainian metropolis of Bakhmut has been a deadly slugfest that has reduced it to ruins. Ukrainian medics person worked difficult to support and dainty wounded soldiers.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.