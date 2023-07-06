Mediterranean Bean Salad

207 Comments

This Mediterranean legume crockery is 1 of my all-time favourite salads and sides. Bold claim, I know, but I tin backmost it up. I’ve been loving this look for 10 years moving now!

This crockery is crisp and satisfying, caller and afloat of agleam Mediterranean flavors. The look features hearty kidney beans and chickpeas, which equilibrium crisp cucumber, celery and reddish onion. The remaining elemental ingredients—lemon and oliva oil, ail and tons of caller leafy herbs—yield genuinely irresistible results.

This Mediterranean-style crockery is cleanable for outpouring picnics, summertime potlucks and cozy autumn get-togethers. It’s a crowd-pleasing crockery aliases broadside crockery that suits astir typical diets, too. The look is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.

With really quickly this crockery comes together, it’s an easy summation to your play menu! It’s a elemental chop, whisk and operation business that’s fresh successful astir 20 minutes. I dream this crockery becomes 1 of your standby recipes, too.

How This Recipe Developed

Back successful 2013, I recovered imaginative alleviation from a not-so-interesting agency occupation successful books for illustration Ethnic Cuisine by Elisabeth Rozin. On nan particularly reliable days, I treated myself to luncheon astatine The Mediterranean Deli successful Oklahoma City. It was my safe haven, a spot wherever I could drawback up pinch my favourite blogs while I waited for a delicious meal. I ever walked retired nan doorway pinch a happy belly, emotion for illustration everything was a small much correct pinch nan world.

I often miss their kidney legume salad, which was truthful overmuch much breathtaking than it sounds. I recovered a look for a Lebanese legume crockery successful Ms. Rozin’s book that seemed similar. I tweaked it rather a bit, truthful I’m not assured that it qualifies arsenic Lebanese. I omitted nan tomatoes and added chickpeas, celery and garlic. It’s broadly Mediterranean successful spirit profile.

If you’re looking for nan lemon-parsley hummus that I primitively shared pinch this recipe, here’s a PDF. Or, make my ultra-creamy hummus recipe and adhd up to 3/4 cup caller flat-leaf parsley.

Watch How to Make Mediterranean Bean Salad

More Mediterranean-Style Salads to Make

Consider serving these salads pinch falafel, hummus aliases baba ganoush. Check retired moreover much bean salads here.

Please fto maine cognize really your legume crockery turns retired successful nan comments. I emotion proceeding from you.

