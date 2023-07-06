Mediterranean Bean Salad

207 Comments
This Mediterranean legume crockery is 1 of my all-time favourite salads and sides. Bold claim, I know, but I tin backmost it up. I’ve been loving this look for 10 years moving now!
This crockery is crisp and satisfying, caller and afloat of agleam Mediterranean flavors. The look features hearty kidney beans and chickpeas, which equilibrium crisp cucumber, celery and reddish onion. The remaining elemental ingredients—lemon and oliva oil, ail and tons of caller leafy herbs—yield genuinely irresistible results.
This Mediterranean-style crockery is cleanable for outpouring picnics, summertime potlucks and cozy autumn get-togethers. It’s a crowd-pleasing crockery aliases broadside crockery that suits astir typical diets, too. The look is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.
With really quickly this crockery comes together, it’s an easy summation to your play menu! It’s a elemental chop, whisk and operation business that’s fresh successful astir 20 minutes. I dream this crockery becomes 1 of your standby recipes, too.
How This Recipe Developed
Back successful 2013, I recovered imaginative alleviation from a not-so-interesting agency occupation successful books for illustration Ethnic Cuisine by Elisabeth Rozin. On nan particularly reliable days, I treated myself to luncheon astatine The Mediterranean Deli successful Oklahoma City. It was my safe haven, a spot wherever I could drawback up pinch my favourite blogs while I waited for a delicious meal. I ever walked retired nan doorway pinch a happy belly, emotion for illustration everything was a small much correct pinch nan world.
I often miss their kidney legume salad, which was truthful overmuch much breathtaking than it sounds. I recovered a look for a Lebanese legume crockery successful Ms. Rozin’s book that seemed similar. I tweaked it rather a bit, truthful I’m not assured that it qualifies arsenic Lebanese. I omitted nan tomatoes and added chickpeas, celery and garlic. It’s broadly Mediterranean successful spirit profile.
If you’re looking for nan lemon-parsley hummus that I primitively shared pinch this recipe, here’s a PDF. Or, make my ultra-creamy hummus recipe and adhd up to 3/4 cup caller flat-leaf parsley.
Watch How to Make Mediterranean Bean Salad
More Mediterranean-Style Salads to Make
Consider serving these salads pinch falafel, hummus aliases baba ganoush. Check retired moreover much bean salads here.
- Cucumber Tomato Salad pinch Greek Dressing
- Favorite Chickpea Salad
- Fattoush Salad pinch Mint Dressing
- Mediterranean Tomato & Feta Dip
- Tabbouleh
Please fto maine cognize really your legume crockery turns retired successful nan comments. I emotion proceeding from you.
Mediterranean Bean Salad
- Author: Cookie and Kate
- Prep Time: 20 mins
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Yield: 6 1x
- Category: Salad
- Method: By hand
- Cuisine: Mediterranean
- Diet: Vegan
★★★★★
4.9 from 63 reviews
This Mediterranean-style legume crockery look is delightfully crisp and satisfying. Its caller flavors see kidney beans, chickpeas, lemon, ail and leafy herbs. This patient crockery is vegan and gluten free, but mostly conscionable delicious! Recipe yields astir six 1-cup servings.
Scale
Ingredients
- 2 cans reddish kidney beans (15 ounces each), rinsed and drained, aliases 3 cups cooked kidney beans
- 1 tin chickpeas (15 ounces), rinsed and drained, aliases 1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas
- 1 mini reddish onion, diced (about 1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery, sliced successful half aliases thirds lengthwise and chopped (about ¾ cup)
- 1 mean cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
- ¾ cup chopped caller parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped caller dill aliases mint
- ¼ cup extra-virgin oliva oil
- ¼ cup citrus juice (about 1 ½ lemons)
- 3 cloves garlic, pressed aliases minced
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- Small pinch reddish capsicum flakes
Cook Mode Prevent your surface from going dark
Instructions
- In a serving bowl, harvester nan prepared kidney beans, chickpeas, onion, celery, cucumber, parsley and dill.
- Make nan citrus dressing: In a mini bowl, whisk together nan oliva oil, citrus juice, garlic, brackish and capsicum flakes until good blended. Pour nan dressing complete nan crockery and operation until combined.
- Serve instantly for nan astir flavor, aliases fto it marinate successful nan refrigerator, covered, for a mates of hours aliases longer. Leftovers will support well, covered and refrigerated, for up to 4 days. If necessary, aftermath up leftovers pinch a small sprinkle of brackish aliases drizzle of citrus juice.
▸ Nutrition Information
The accusation shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not beryllium considered a substitute for a master nutritionist’s advice. See our full nutrition disclosure here.
Did you make this recipe?
Please fto maine cognize really it turned retired for you! Leave a remark beneath and stock a image connected Instagram pinch nan hashtag #cookieandkate.