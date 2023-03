Medvedev knocks out Eubanks to reach Miami semis

Former world number 1 Daniil Medvedev continued his good shape by reaching nan Miami Open semi-finals pinch a straight-set triumph complete American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

Russian 4th seed Medvedev won 6-3 7-5 aft a commanding performance.

Medvedev will play chap Russian Karen Khachanov, who won 6-3 6-2 against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

In nan women's singles, Petra Kvitova hit Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova successful their rain-delayed quarter-final.

Czech two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, seeded 15th, won 6-4 3-6 6-3 to scope nan Miami semi-finals for nan first clip successful her profession and will look Romania's Sorana Cirstea next.

Later connected Thursday, Kazakhstan's reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meets American 3rd seed Jessica Pegula - a gathering betwixt 2 of nan WTA Tour's in-form players - successful nan first semi-final.

Medvedev remains connected way for a 5th consecutive final

Medvedev, 27 will beryllium considered nan favourite against Khachanov arsenic he looks to scope different last and proceed to show he is backmost to his best.

The 2021 US Open champion has won 22 of his past 23 matches and beating Eubanks enabled him to scope nan semi-finals astatine a 5th consecutive ATP event.

After winning consecutive titles successful Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, Medvedev was beaten successful nan Indian Wells last by Spanish world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz successful what was his only below-par capacity successful caller weeks.

But he remains people to person an opportunity successful Miami to avenge that defeat, pinch 19-year-old Alcaraz successful nan other broadside of nan tie and playing his quarter-final against American ninth seed Taylor Fritz later connected Thursday.

Medvedev came nether unit early connected successful his lucifer against Eubanks - a qualifier who was near successful tears aft reaching his first ATP quarter-final - and fought disconnected 5 break points successful a testing 4th crippled pinch immoderate nerveless serving.

With Eubanks starring 3-2, a rainfall hold forced nan players disconnected tribunal for astir half hour.

The American passed nan clip by chatting to Hollywood prima Jamie Foxx, but Medvedev showed his value erstwhile they returned by rattling disconnected nan adjacent 4 games for nan opening set.

A tight commencement to nan 2nd commencement swung nan measurement of Medvedev erstwhile he collapsed for 4-2 and it seemed closing retired triumph would beryllium a formality.

However, 26-year-old Eubanks, who will emergence into nan apical 100 for nan first time, instantly collapsed backmost earlier Medvedev collapsed again successful what proved to beryllium nan last crippled arsenic nan American's superb tally ended erstwhile he mishit a return connected nan 3rd lucifer point.