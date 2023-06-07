Meet the cast of Love Island 2023, including current couples and who’s been dumped

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Get stuck successful for glam, grafting, and girls and guys “pulling each different for a chat” – Love Island is backmost for its 10th play pinch a full caller batch of islanders.

The caller summertime bid began connected Monday 5 June, pinch Maya Jama backmost connected hosting duties aft she made her debut connected nan wintertime version earlier this year.

Jama proved a charismatic, and very popular, big for nan wintertime show, which was filmed successful South Africa and won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Opinion: Love Island can’t hide from its disfigured past – what spot does nan bid person successful 2023?

It was recently revealed what training the Love Island contestants were being fixed up of nan launch, successful statement pinch nan ITV2 show’s work of attraction procedures.

All contestants connected nan 2023 summertime bid person completed video training and guidance crossed a scope of topics, including mutually respectful behaviour successful relationships, behaviour patterns associated pinch controlling and coercive behaviour and connection astir disability, sexuality, title and ethnicity, and microaggressions.

Check retired each nan caller contestants, existent couples and dumped islanders beneath – we’ll beryllium updating this article arsenic nan action happens.

Tyrique Hyde

Islander Tyrique Hyde (ITV)

Age: 24

From: Essex

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

Tyrique, for illustration many, galore Islanders earlier him, said he’s “not acrophobic to spell aft what I want”.

Speaking astir absorbing facts astir himself, he said: “I’m deaf successful my correct ear. I’ve sewage a tattoo adjacent to my near 1 that symbolises spot and powerfulness successful my bully one.” He besides said he is champion mates pinch erstwhile Love Island prima Toby Aromolaran.

Tyrique is coupled up pinch Ella (again).

Ella Thomas

Islander Ella Thomas (ITV)

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @ellathomas_

Ella said she knows what she wants successful life and that she’s sewage a “big heart”, insisting that she’s “wifey material”.

Speaking astir her declare to fame, she added: “I’ve been successful a Headie One and Burna Boy euphony video and I was erstwhile an other successful World War Z. I was 12 years aged erstwhile I filmed it and sewage to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ella is coupled up pinch Tyrique (again).

Mitchel Taylor

Islander Mitchel Taylor (ITV)

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Occupation: Gas engineer

Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_

“I thrive connected being a gentleman,” said Mitchel. “I’ll ablution you pinch flowers, I’ll return you connected dates, I’ll capable your bedside drawer pinch your favourite sweets and chocolate.”

But Mitchel is “really picky”, truthful he’ll only do this pinch a woman who doesn’t springiness him nan “ick” for nan pursuing reasons: “Food successful your teeth and counting coins successful your manus – erstwhile a woman stands astatine nan barroom counting retired nan coins to salary for a drink, it’s not for me!”

During a situation connected Thursday 8 June, Mitchel was asked to buss nan islander he recovered astir charismatic too his partner and he kissed Ella.

Mitchel is coupled up pinch Abi.

Jess Harding

Islander Jess Harding (ITV)

Age: 22

From: London

Occupation: Aesthetics Practitioner

Instagram: @jesshardingox

“When a feline stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing disconnected each their designer apparel because astir of nan clip they’re astir apt clone anyway!” she said. “Another [ick] is erstwhile a boy runs for nan train and nan train goes without him. Lunch Boxes besides – conscionable spell to Tesco and get a repast deal!

Jess added that she is “a really bully girlfriend”, stating that she’s “got rather a large characteristic and I’ve sewage a bosom of gold”.

Jess is coupled up pinch Sammy.

Zachariah Noble

Zachariah Noble (ITV)

Age: 25

From: South East London

Occupation: Personal trainer and hoops player

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97

On what gives him nan ick, Zachariah said: “I’ve sewage 2 and they’re some really stupid; Bad handwriting – I’ve sewage unspeakable handwriting truthful they’d request to person amended handwriting than maine and twerking, I really don’t for illustration twerking!”

He besides said he loves his cat... a lot. “My feline is simply a immense portion of my life, I honestly emotion him. He’s called Frank, I named him astir 10 years agone – his afloat sanction is Frankie G Swagger Don, I dainty him arsenic if he’s my son, I’m going to miss him truthful overmuch erstwhile I’m successful nan villa.”

After entering nan villa arsenic a bombshell, Zachariah chose to bargain Catherine distant from André.

Zachariah is coupled up pinch Molly (again), having antecedently been coupled pinch Kady, Charlotte and Catherine.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney Adebayo (ITV)

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Instagram:@whitbrownsx

Whitney joined nan villa connected Wednesday 7 June arsenic a Bombshell, and instantly formed a relationship pinch Andre. However, nan four-year property spread was many times mentioned arsenic a imaginable roadblock to a relationship.

“I’m excessively overmuch to grip sometimes, possibly group are intimidated by me. I cognize what I want and I’m very picky,” she said, up of joining nan show.

Whitney is coupled up pinch Lochan.

Sammy Root

Sammy Root (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Kent

Occupation: Project Manager

Instagram: @sammyroot_

Sammy joined nan villa connected Thursday 8 June arsenic a Bombshell, aft which he chose to return retired Ella, Molly, and Jess connected speedy dates. None of their connections proved to beryllium particularly strong, however.

Asked to prime 3 of nan astir important things that he looks for successful a partner, Sammy said: “She’s gotta person a bully bum, an astonishing characteristic and beryllium family orientated.”

He besides said that Glass Onion prima Madelyn Cline is nan “perfect girl”.

Sammy is coupled up pinch Jess.

Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott Love Island (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Connah’s Quay, North Wales

Occupation: Footballer (Goalkeeper)

Instagram: @scottvds17

Football goalie Scott is looking for a keeper successful nan villa, aft entering arsenic a bombshell contestant.

Yet, immoderate prospective emotion liking needs to cognize really to springiness him space. Prior to entering nan villa, he described his biggest ick: “Someone who gets excessively clingy excessively quickly. I don’t for illustration excessively galore calls and excessively galore texts.”

Scott is presently collaborated up pinch Amber, but has sights group connected Abi.

Kady McDermott

Kady McDermott (ITV)

Age: 27

From: Hertfordshire

Occupation: Returning erstwhile Islander, bid 2 bombshell

Instagram: @kadymcdermott

Series 2 bombshell Kady is back. After finishing 3rd successful nan 2016 season, nan 27-year-old is vying for a 2nd changeable astatine nan Love Island crown.

“The adjacent personification I’m pinch I want that to beryllium matrimony and babies. I don’t want to discarded immoderate much clip pinch nan incorrect group – truthful I deliberation I’ll beryllium a batch pickier than what I was erstwhile I was antecedently successful nan Villa,” she said.

Kady is coupled up pinch Ouzy.

Molly Marsh

Islander Molly Marsh (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Occupation: Musical theatre performer and societal media creator

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Molly said she doesn’t spell retired overmuch aliases usage making love apps arsenic she’s “actually rather old-fashioned”, truthful she’s decided she wants to meet personification successful nan Villa, instead.

She said she lives “on a workplace pinch my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their babe and chicken”.

Molly was dumped from nan villa connected 23 June aft Kady decided to bargain Zachariah. However, she returned to nan show – overmuch to nan boys’ daze – erstwhile nan villa divided for Casa Amor.

Molly is coupled up pinch Zachariah, aft nan brace reconnected during Casa Amor.

Amber Wise

Islander Amber Wise (ITV)

Age: 19

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Graphic creation student

Aged 19, Amber is nan youngest islander successful nan villa. She’s besides nan girl of erstwhile England footballer Dennis Wise.

She’s sewage her oculus connected Montel, Sammy and Tyrique, calling nan second “a c transcript of nan boys I person antecedently dated”.

Amber is coupled up pinch Scott.

Abi Moores

Islander Abi Moores (ITV)

Age: 25

From: Hampshire

Occupation: Flight attendant

Abi has travel connected Love Island for 1 elemental reason: to find a boyfriend.

“Everyone connected Love Island is truthful sexy,” she says. “I consciousness for illustration nan benignant of personification that would do Love Island is decidedly nan type of personification I could beryllium successful a narration with.”

Abi is coupled up pinch Mitchel.

Ouzy See

Islander Ouzy See (ITV)

Age: 28

From: Edinburgh

Occupation: Footballer, tradesperson and model

A jack of each trades (who plays shot for Edinburgh City), Ouzy has a small spot of history pinch Ella, having met her connected nights retired and moving arsenic models. However, he insists thing has ever happened betwixt them.

Ella brought him to nan main villa aft Casa Amor, but she soon decided to prosecute Tyrique erstwhile again.

Ouzy is coupled up pinch Kady.

Lochan Nowacki

Islander Lochan Nowacki (ITV)

Age: 25

From: Windsor

Occupation: Account manager

The past boy joining nan villa pinch Casa Amor, Lochan has his oculus connected Kady.

Lochan is coupled up pinch Whitney.

Dumped Islanders

Islander George Fensom (ITV)

George Fensom

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Occupation: Business improvement executive

Instagram: @georgefensom

George said he was going to bring “dad jokes and dada dancing to nan Villa” and that he would emotion to meet a woman who tin bring “even much banter” than him, though doubts whether that is “physically possible”.

He said he’s “the first personification to bring nan vibe up”, adding: “I’m ever dancing, I’m ever nan 1 who wants to spell out.”

George was nan first islander to beryllium dumped from nan villa.

Islander Ruchee Gurung (ITV)

Ruchee Gurung

Age: 24

From: Sutton

Occupation: Beautician

Instagram: @rucheewawo

Ruchee said she is simply a “relationship benignant of girl, but truthful acold it’s not worked retired for me”. She said she is ace “caring”, adding: “My emotion connection is gift giving, truthful I’m a existent giver erstwhile it comes to relationships.”

The beautician revealed that location are 2 awesome things that springiness her nan “ick”: “Guys pinch nary ambition” aliases “Guys pinch achromatic jeans and reddish trainers”. They are, she said, a manner no-no.

Ruchee was dumped from nan land connected 14 June erstwhile nan boys decided to prevention Ella complete her.

André Furtado

André Furtado (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Dudley

Occupation: Business owner

Instagram: @dre.furtado

André said: “I would opportunity I autumn excessively quickly, to beryllium honest. When I look astatine beautiful ladies, earlier I’ve said hullo to them I’ve already fallen successful love. I’m already readying nan wedding.”

Asked what he brings to nan villa, nan business proprietor replied: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring bully looks and immoderate connection lessons. I’m going to thatch nan different Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a small spot of Creole. I deliberation I’ve sewage each portion of nan pie.”

André was coupled up pinch Catherine. After bombshell Zachariah chose to mates up pinch her connected Wednesday 7 June, they were concisely split, but reunited connected Tuesday (13 June).

André near nan villa connected 18 June aft nan girls decided to dump him.

Charlotte Sumner

Charlotte Sumner (ITV)

Age: 30

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Dental Nurse

Instagram:@charlottesumner_x

Charlotte was 1 of 2 caller Bombshells to get astatine nan villa partway done Monday 12 June’s instalment.

Asked why she was competing connected Love Island, nan dental caregiver responded: “Friends and family kept telling maine to use for Love Island truthful I thought, why not? The property I’m astatine and nan experiences I’ve had, I consciousness fresh to meet my Mr Right.”

Charlotte was coupled up pinch Zachariah aft she chose to mates up pinch him connected Tuesday (13 June).

Charlotte was dumped from nan villa connected 18 June aft nan boys decided to dump her because Zachariah and Molly coupled up.

Mehdi Edno

Islander Mehdi Edno (ITV)

Age: 26

From: Bordeaux/London

Occupation: Communications manager

Instagram: @mehdiedno

On really he woos girls, Mehdi said: “I simply commencement by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested.”

He added that, erstwhile he’s looking for a partner, “looks are important but they aren’t everything”, and he besides values “a bully consciousness of humour and personification who is outgoing and up for an adventure”.

Mehdi was dumped from nan villa connected 27 June.

Mal Nicol

Mal Nicol - Love Island (ITV)

Age: 25

From: Edinburgh

Occupation: Picture researcher

Instagram: @mallurpaal

Bombshell contestant Mal entered nan villa pinch her eyes connected a mates of imaginable emotion interests. “I do really for illustration Sammy,” she said up of joining nan show.

“I deliberation he’s rather funny and his characteristic is coming retired much – location is thing astir him I fancy. I fancy Zach arsenic well, Zach but I wouldn’t spell successful excessively beardown connected him arsenic I consciousness for illustration he’ll get a spot large for his boots because he’s had a batch of female attention. I deliberation I’d play it cool pinch him.”

During her clip connected nan Island, Mal was collaborated pinch Sammy, but their romance was trim short erstwhile Mal was dumped from nan villa connected 27 June.

Tink Reading

Islander Tink Reading (ITV)

Age: 26

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Project Manager

Tink is excited to make memories and origin a small “mischief” arsenic 1 of nan girls joining Love Island for Casa Amor.

“I do backmost myself; I americium funny and a spot of a lad - I for illustration sports, shot and F1,” she says. “Don’t get maine wrong, I emotion getting dressed up and looking awesome but I americium a lad astatine nan aforesaid time. There are not galore girls for illustration me, truthful I deliberation that will beryllium a daze for them.”

Despite getting to cognize Montel during Casa Amor, Tink was dumped from nan villa connected 5 July.

Danielle Mazhindu

Islander Danielle Mazhindu (ITV)

Age: 25

From: Liverpool

Job: Recruitment adjunct and occupational therapy student

Danielle has full self-confidence, saying: “Looks are awesome and I don’t uncertainty that I americium stunning, but my characteristic is 10 retired of 10.”

She is willing successful Zach, Montel and Scott.

Danielle was dumped from nan villa connected 5 July.

Gabby Jeffery

Islander Gabby Jeffery (ITV)

Age: 24

From: Newcastle

Occupation: Creative assistant

Gabby doesn’t spot Casa Amor arsenic a bad clip to subordinate nan villa, and says that “there’s a chance that each azygous Islander could person their caput turned”.

Gabby was dumped from nan villa connected 5 July.

Kodie Murphy

Islander Kodie Murphy (ITV)

Age: 20

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Social media marketer

Birmingham autochthonal Kodie says he’s going to beryllium his “big, bubbly, cheeky self” successful nan villa, but knows he’s going to person his activity trim retired for him successful Casa Amor.

“You person to laic it connected a spot thicker successful Casa Amor than nan outside, which will beryllium different for maine but I americium assured successful approaching things,” he said. “I activity good nether pressure, truthful nary worries there.”

Kodie was dumped from nan villa connected 5 July.

Zachary Ashford

Islander Zachary Ashford (ITV)

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Occupation: Senior income executive

Zachary describes himself arsenic a “very assured person” and intends to “stir nan pot” successful Casa Amor.

“I’m not bad to look astatine – location is simply a batch to spell on,” he said. “We each person our weaknesses, but I’ll spell successful location strong. I‘ve sewage bluish charm and confederate girls usually for illustration a northerner!”

Zachary was dumped from nan villa connected 5 July.

Catherine Agbaje

Islander Catherine Agbaje (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Dublin

Occupation: Commercial existent property agent

Instagram: @catherine_agbaje

Catherine said she tin “chat your ears off” and is “always smiling, ever happy, ever laughing”.

She wants to emphasise that her teeth are real, and not veneers, and that she has 2 degrees – an undergrad successful Psychology and Sociology and a master’s successful Real Estate.

Catherine was dumped from nan villa connected 12 June, aft she and Elom were voted slightest compatible by nan public.

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Islander Elom Ahlija-Wilson (ITV)

Age: 22

From: London

Occupation: Masseuse and fittingness trainer

Elom, 22, says he wants to “ruffle a fewer feathers” successful nan villa and isn’t 1 to “beat astir nan bush”. He’s willing successful getting to cognize Whitney, Leah and Ella.

Elom was dumped from nan villa connected 12 July.

Leah Taylor

Islander Leah Taylor (ITV)

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Occupation: Business Owner (Social Media Marketing)

Instagram: @leahjtaylorr

Leah was nan 2nd Bombshell to subordinate nan bid connected 12 June, alongside Charlotte. She is not presently coupled up pinch anyone.

Asked astir nan “elevator pitch” she would springiness to entice personification to day her, nan islander replied: “I would opportunity I honestly person truthful overmuch emotion to springiness and being successful emotion is nan champion point you tin ever experience.

“I’m fresh for everything that comes pinch it and nan hardships you person to spell done successful bid to make that committedness and find nan one.”

Leah was dumped from nan villa connected 13 July, on pinch Montel.

Montel McKenzie

Islander Montel McKenzie (ITV)

Age: 25

From: East London

Occupation: Account head and semi-professional footballer (Hemel Hempstead Town)

Instagram: @montelmckenzie

“Watch your girls because nan feline that gets each of nan girls is coming into nan Love Island villa,” was Montel’s proposal to nan boys up of joining nan show.

Speaking astir his determination to participate Love Island, he explained: “I conscionable haven’t recovered personification I want to date, I’m ever truthful engaged pinch activity and football!” Here’s hoping he gets nan clip to ore connected romance by nan villa pool.

Montel was dumped connected 13 July.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday astatine 9pm connected ITV2.