Meet Your Maker: How to Activate Outpost

Players must fulfill 4 criteria earlier they tin activate their Outposts successful Meet Your Maker, and this guideline will assistance pinch that process.

Upon claiming a Burial Site in Meet Your Maker, players will find that it has a position of "inactive." This intends that nan Outpost will not look connected different player's Raid Maps, and it will not make immoderate rewards. Indeed, fans must activate their Outposts successful Meet Your Maker if they dream to reap nan benefits, and this guideline is present to item precisely really that is done.

In bid to activate an Outpost, Meet Your Maker players must fulfill four criteria. Specifically, nan Outpost must person a complete Harvester way and nan requisite magnitude of defense, nan Burial Site upon which nan Outpost is built must person immoderate remaining GenMat, and nan subordinate must person an activation slot available. Here are much specifications connected each of those criteria, and players tin spot which ones are presently being met by looking to nan correct broadside of nan Activation menu:

Harvester Path successful Meet Your Maker

To fulfill nan Harvester Path requirement, players must create astatine slightest 1 unbroken way from nan exterior of their Outpost to nan GenMat that is inside. This way must beryllium traversable without any drops aliases jumps, and fans should utilize ramps to make that possible. Furthermore, nan way should not person immoderate Corrosive Cubes connected it, and nan Harvester will travel nan shortest way if location is much than 1 unbroken way available.

GenMat Available successful Meet Your Maker

Every Burial Site successful Meet Your Maker contains GenMat, which is gradually extracted erstwhile nan Outpost is active. Eventually, this extraction will origin nan level's GenMat to go depleted, and players will not beryllium capable to activate nan Outpost until they person refilled nan GenMat pinch nan game's Prestige mechanic.

Minimum Defenses successful Meet Your Maker

To meet nan minimum defense requirement, players must simply spot an assortment of guards and traps successful their Meet Your Maker Outposts. Notably, traps pinch a kill area that hits nan Harvester path spell further toward fulfilling nan request than traps that do not, incentivizing fans to spot hazards on that nonstop route. However, traps successful optional areas do count toward nan defense total, and players should not awkward distant from creating alternate paths to nan GenMat.

Activation Slot successful Meet Your Maker

While players tin declare up to 200 Burial Sites, they tin only person five Outposts activated astatine once. As such, if a instrumentality finds that they are not gathering nan activation slot requirement, they will request to group 1 of their different Meet Your Maker levels to inactive.

Once each 4 of these criteria person been met, players should simply sojourn their Sanctuary's Control Center, load their Outpost done nan Build tab, and unfastened nan region menu. Fans should now beryllium wrong nan Activation tab of that menu, and they must simply move near to "active" to nonstop their creation to nan Raid Map. Alternatively, players tin prime Overdrive if they are emotion very assured successful their defenses, aliases Social to springiness their Meet Your Maker friends entree to nan Outpost.

Meet Your Maker is disposable for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Meet Your Maker: Best Weapons