Meet Your Maker: How to Watch, Control, and Exit Replays

Watching replays is simply a awesome measurement to find what's moving successful an outpost. Here's really it's done successful Meet Your Maker.

Meet Your Maker combines nan frantic action of a shooter pinch nan cerebral acquisition of guidelines building. Players tin build bases to termination different raiders and ambush bases to cod resources. The building mechanics are comprehensive, and players tin walk galore hours fine-tuning their bases to beryllium brutal, artistic, aliases both.

One of nan champion ways for Meet Your Maker players to find nan occurrence of their outpost is by watching replays of raiders’ attempts. This allows them to spot conscionable really deadly peculiar trap combinations and defender placements turned retired to be, truthful they tin spell backmost and alteration things up if needed.

How to Watch Replays successful Meet Your Maker

Raiders statesman their gaming convention successful nan Sanctuary, wherever their advisors await their orders, and the Chimera awaits Genetic Material. To watch replays, players must interact pinch nan Replay Machine adjacent nan Command Center. It’ll beryllium reddish if location are caller replays to watch. Interacting pinch it brings up a database of caller ambush attempts connected nan player’s outposts. There's besides different database for nan player's ain raids that functions successful overmuch nan aforesaid way.

In nan list, players will beryllium capable to spot really galore deaths occurred successful that run, whether nan raider(s) were successful successful collecting nan Genetic Material, and nan long of nan raid. Selecting an introduction successful nan database will statesman a replay of that raid.

How to Control and Exit Replays

After a ambush is selected, nan subordinate will beryllium dropped into nan first-person position of nan raider. If location are 2 raiders, nan subordinate has nan action of switching betwixt them. There’s a timeline astatine nan apical of nan surface that points retired subordinate deaths and defender deaths. There are rather a fewer controls.

From near to right, here’s what they each do:

Camera: Unhooks nan camera from nan first-person perspective, truthful nan subordinate tin freely alert nan camera around.

Unhooks nan camera from nan first-person perspective, truthful nan subordinate tin freely alert nan camera around. Up and Down: When nan camera is successful free-flight mode, these buttons raise aliases little its elevation.

When nan camera is successful free-flight mode, these buttons raise aliases little its elevation. Center: Snaps nan camera to nan raider(s) position.

Snaps nan camera to nan raider(s) position. Back: Steps backmost to a infinitesimal a fewer seconds earlier nan past arena connected nan timeline.

Steps backmost to a infinitesimal a fewer seconds earlier nan past arena connected nan timeline. 30-Second Rewind: Rewinds by 30 seconds.

Rewinds by 30 seconds. Slow Down: Slows nan playback. Press erstwhile for 0.5x and doubly for 0.25x.

Slows nan playback. Press erstwhile for 0.5x and doubly for 0.25x. Play/Pause: Continues aliases pauses playback.

Continues aliases pauses playback. Speed Up: Speeds up playback. Press erstwhile for 2x speed.

Speeds up playback. Press erstwhile for 2x speed. 30-Second Fast Forward: Fast Forwards by 30 seconds.

Fast Forwards by 30 seconds. Next: Steps guardant to a infinitesimal a fewer seconds earlier nan adjacent arena connected nan timeline.

Steps guardant to a infinitesimal a fewer seconds earlier nan adjacent arena connected nan timeline. Hide UI: Hides nan controls and different UI elements from view.

To exit nan replay, players request to unfastened nan Game Menu and clasp down nan fastener for Back to Sanctuary. They'll return to their Sanctuary, wherever they tin return to nan Replay Machine to take different replay.

Meet Your Maker is disposable for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

