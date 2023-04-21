Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Launch is Off to a Strong Start

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is already disconnected to a beardown commencement successful position of its sales, arsenic indicated by a caller income report. The Mega Man Battle Network series tasks players pinch taking connected threats to nan cyber world arsenic Mega Man.EXE nan Net Navi successful grid-based RPG action, alternatively of running, jumping, and shooting arsenic a robot. After astir 2 decades without a caller numbered introduction successful nan subseries, this bequest postulation intends to bring them each to modern systems, complete pinch caller features for illustration online play.

This postulation follows a agelong statement of other Mega Man Legacy collections published by Capcom, which each thief sphere nan older titles. This includes games that were antecedently exclusive to Nintendo's handheld systems, for illustration nan Mega Man Zero aliases Battle Network bid of games. With nan fame of these games and their value successful popular culture, it's surely 1 measurement to please fans. The remasters of nan Battle Network games are presently paying dividends, arsenic nan income numbers for this postulation bespeak it's doing rather good wrong only a week since it launched.

According to Famitsu, nan income numbers of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection person managed to make it nan top-selling crippled connected nan Nintendo Switch, moving 52,375 units wrong its first week. The different type that was released successful Japan was connected nan PS4, moving a alternatively humble 7871 units. Despite that, successful total, this postulation has managed to waste astir 60,000 units wrong its first week, a number that is an encouraging motion for nan game. This number only tracks beingness copies sold successful Japan only, pinch nary worldwide integer aliases beingness tallies yet to beryllium disclosed.

In comparison to different bequest postulation ports published, nan Battle Network ports are outpacing immoderate of Mega Man's different caller large releases. This includes both Mega Man X Legacy Collections and 2018's Mega Man 11. This subseries of games were beautiful celebrated successful its location state backmost successful nan day, pinch galore Japanese players expressing their excitement astir nan remaster successful nan lead-up to its release.

With this encouraging figure, it's imaginable that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection could waste a cardinal units worldwide earlier nan twelvemonth is over. One subordinate spotted that nan concurrent subordinate count for this crippled had surgery complete 7000 users connected PC, pinch past collections having ne'er surgery a 1000 before. With nan imaginable occurrence of this collection, possibly fans tin get different tactical Mega Man RPG from Capcom successful nan future.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is disposable now for PC, PS4, and Switch.

Source: Famitsu (via Rockman Corner)