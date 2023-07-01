Megan Fox Got Her Bikini Line Tattoo For Ex Brian Austin Green Covered Up And The New Ink Is Gorgeous

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green person been supportive of 1 different arsenic parents successful caller months. But that doesn’t needfully mean she still wants his sanction inked astir her bikini line. As she moves guardant successful her recently reconciled narration pinch Machine Gun Kelly, nan upcoming Expendables 4 prima has gotten immoderate marque caller ink. Frankly, I deliberation it’s fabulous.

Personally, I person nary problem erstwhile group want to ink their partner’s names connected their bodies, though successful cases of celebrity divorces, sometimes nan determination tin move retired otherwise than really they apt expected erstwhile they first sewage nan ink. However, Fox went to master creator Jesse astatine SYZYGY Precision Tattooing to get nan ink covered up pinch a caller tattoo that extends into her pelvic girdle alternatively than conscionable sitting supra her bikini statement for illustration her erstwhile ink..

Jessie shared nan creation connected Instagram aft finishing and tagged Megan Fox successful nan process. The artwork looks caller successful nan image and features a snake crawling upward connected nan actress’ assemblage pinch immoderate beautiful flowers successful nan mix. It's really a beautiful tattoo.

The tattoo creator noted successful a remark that Fox had asked for nan snake and flowers, besides mentioning they were “very grateful” for their activity arsenic a full and appreciative of nan star's "trust" successful their vision.

Was capable to wholly hide nan aged tattoo underneath nan caller snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for each of nan opportunity tattooing has fixed maine and each of nan cool group I’ve met on nan measurement ✌️

Both Fox and Brian Austin Green person been moving connected successful their individual and master lives since splitting up. The 2 initially sewage together successful 2004 and were joined successful 2010. They divided respective times successful nan mid aughts, and yet revenge for divorcement successful 2020. They stock 3 kids together: Bodhi Ransom, Noah and Journey. Fox and Green’s divorcement was only finalized a mates of years ago, but Green already remarried Sharna Burgess and nan mates had a baby, Zane, whom Fox has met. Meanwhile, nan character has moved connected pinch her high-profile narration pinch Machine Gun Kelly. So, there’s nary logic for her to support a tattoo that antecedently said “Brian” successful fancy font.

The tattoo was typically only noticeable successful nan past erstwhile she had connected swimwear, arsenic moreover her sheer cutout Sports Illustrated Swimsuit screen arena outfit did not accentuate immoderate tattoo aliases screen up.

(Image credit: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage))

Fox has a slew of different tattoos, including a crescent satellite connected her ankle, a yin and yang symbol, and immoderate quotes connected her body, including 1 from Friedrich Nietzsche. MGK and Megan Fox besides person matching tattoos of voodoo dolls connected their ringing fingers. We'll person to hold and spot if immoderate much of these yet get covered up.