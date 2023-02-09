Meghan Markle wins bid to throw out half-sister Samantha’s defamation case

2 hours ago

Meghan Markle has won her bid to person a defamation case brought by her half-sister thrown out.

A Florida judge dismissed nan suit Friday, successful which Samantha Markle attempted to writer The Duchess of Sussex for alleged defamation and “injurious falsehood.”

It was ruled by U.S. territory judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell that Meghan’s remarks were opinions and “not tin of being proven false.”

“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant simply expresses an opinion astir her puerility and her narration pinch her half-siblings,” Honeywell wrote successful her order, arsenic reported by nan BBC.

“Thus, nan Court finds that Defendant’s connection is not objectively verifiable aliases taxable to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s sentiment of her ain childhood.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

Samantha brought nan civilian lawsuit guardant successful March 2022, alleging that Meghan had exposed her to “humiliation, shame and hatred connected a worldwide scale” and misrepresented their relationship.

She was seeking damages of US$75,000 complete what she claimed were “malicious lies” told astir her during Harry and Meghan’s 2020 televised Oprah Winfrey interview and nan 2020 curriculum vitae Finding Freedom.

FILE – Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, is interviewed connected U.K. show ‘The Wright Stuff.’. The Wright Stuff/YouTube

In nan interview, Meghan told Winfrey that she grew up arsenic “an only child.” Samantha accused Meghan of giving nan belief that they were “virtual strangers” increasing up and that Samantha had “no narration whatsoever pinch her sister Meghan.”

The suit claimed that Meghan constructed a “false rags to royalty narrative” that was damaging to some Samantha and their shared father, Thomas Markle.

Trending Now

Story continues beneath advertisement

Last month, Honeywell ordered that some Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, would person to springiness testimony nether oath arsenic portion of nan lawsuit aft nan mates revenge a mobility to artifact their depositions.

The lawsuit was portion of a long-standing play betwixt nan half-siblings, fanned by nan Sussexes’ Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and nan publication of Harry’s revealing memoir Spare earlier this year.

In nan documentary series, nan erstwhile Suits character claimed she hadn’t seen Samantha “for complete a decade” and had small to nary narration pinch her.

“I don’t cognize your mediate name. I don’t cognize your birthday,” Meghan told nan cameras. “You’re telling these group you raised me, and you coined maine ‘Princess Pushy?’ I hadn’t had a fallout pinch her. We didn’t person a closeness to beryllium capable to person that. And I wanted a sister!”

2:42 Queen responds to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview