Megyn Kelly claims Megan Rapinoe has 'POISONED' the USWNT as she blasts the 'morons' for continuing to 'embarrass us on the national stage' after the team mostly didn't sing the anthem

By Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com

Updated: 17:09 BST, 2 August 2023

Megyn Kelly claimed Tuesday that Megan Rapinoe has 'poisoned' nan US women's nationalist team, pinch nan big saying she will guidelines for nan squad of 'morons' to suffer successful nan Round of 16.

The USA narrowly precocious to nan adjacent round pinch a 0-0 tie against Portugal, and nan majority of nan starters erstwhile again did not singing nan nationalist anthem before nan match.

And while Rapinoe was not moreover included successful nan first 11, Kelly believes that nan 38-year-old is responsible for nan civilization of nan group.

'Megan Rapinoe, she's nan leader of each this... She's not a starter. So that's why she's not connected camera erstwhile they're doing nan nationalist anthem, but she's down a batch of this,' Kelly said while hosting the Megyn Kelly Show.

'She's poisoned nan full squad against nan state for which they play. I don't cognize astir you, but I'm not rooting for them. I'm not pinch them. I dream they lose…It's shameful. These girls are shameful. They ought to beryllium ashamed of themselves.'

Megyn Kelly thinks Megan Rapinoe has 'poisoned' nan US women's nationalist team

Rapinoe did not moreover commencement arsenic nan Americans narrowly earned a tie against Portugal

But her teammates successful nan starting lineup mostly didn't singing nan nationalist anthem again

Though Rapinoe - who entered nan Portugal tie successful nan 61st infinitesimal - did not commencement nan match, she's been connected nan forefront of societal activism erstwhile it comes to nan USA women's nationalist team.

She has been a large sound for LGBTQ+ rights, and besides joined then-49ers backmost Colin Kaepernick successful kneeling during nan nationalist anthem successful 2016. Kaepernick was protesting against constabulary brutality.

After likewise silent displays against Vietnam and nan Netherlands, conscionable 3 American players - Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan - could beryllium seen singing nan 'Star Spangled Banner' earlier nan Portugal game.

And Kelly was not happy pinch that show successful New Zealand.

'They won't put their hands connected their hearts,' she said. 'They don't consciousness prideful erstwhile they're retired location moreover though they're representing nan United States of America. Yes, we've sewage immoderate flaws. Yes, location person been immoderate warts, but we’re truthful overmuch much bully than we are bad.

'I mean, they look for illustration they don't moreover want to beryllium there. It's for illustration immoderate benignant of inconvenience to beryllium representing nan USA.'

After nan game, nan squad was afloat of smiles contempt its underwhelming performance.

Portugal's Ana Capeta astir sent nan USA location pinch a stoppage clip winner, arsenic she smashed her changeable disconnected of nan post.

Rapinoe entered nan lucifer successful nan 61st infinitesimal pinch nan crippled tied astatine 0-0 successful New Zealand

Many of her team-mates, however, again chose not to singing nan nationalist anthem beforehand

Nonetheless, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman could beryllium seen posing for pictures pinch fans afterwards arsenic nan squad was happy to beforehand to nan adjacent round.

'These morons connected nan women's shot squad proceed to embarrass america connected nan nationalist stage,' Kelly said.

'They sewage to a 0-0 necktie pinch Portugal. They've only scored 4 goals successful 3 games. It's nan first clip ever, that nan women's squad does not person astatine slightest 2 triumph astatine this shape of nan competition. And yet they're celebrating retired location for illustration they've conscionable won nan full thing.'

After finishing arsenic runners-up successful Group E, nan USA will play nan Group G victor (likely Sweden) connected Sunday.